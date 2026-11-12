EQS-Ad-hoc: Starcom Holding AD / Key word(s): Other
To the Financial Supervision Commission
N O T I F I C A T I O N
Subject: Sixteenth Principal Payment under Corporate Bonds, ISIN BG2100010110;
Dear Sir or Madam,
With regard to the upcoming principal payment under the corporate bond issue of Starcom Holding AD, ISIN BG2100010110, we hereby notify you of the following:
Due to the deferral of the interest payment within the statutory 30-day period following the maturity date, we hereby notify you that:
On November 12, 2026, the Issuer executed the principal payment in the amount of EUR 60,000.00 to the account of Central Depository AD, IBAN: BG38 UNCR 9660 1051 8766 29, held with UniCredit Bulbank AD, Tsarevets Branch, BIC: UNCRBGSF.
12.11.2026 ?.Sincerely,
Milen Christov,
Executive Director
To the Financial Supervision Commission
N O T I F I C A T I O N
Subject: Thirty-First Interest Payment under Corporate Bonds, ISIN BG2100010110;
Dear Sir or Madam,
With regard to the upcoming interest payment under the corporate bond issue of Starcom Holding AD, ISIN BG2100010110, we hereby notify you of the following:
Number of issued bonds: 30,000
Amount of current interest payment: EUR 306,270.00
Interest payable per bond: EUR 10.209
Record date for issuing the Bondholders' Register (5 business days prior to the payment date): October 8, 2026
Payment date according to the terms of the issue: October 15, 2026
Due to the deferral of the interest payment within the statutory 30-day period following the maturity date, we hereby notify you that:
On November 12, 2026, the Issuer executed the interest payment in the amount of EUR 306,270.00 to the account of Central Depository AD, IBAN: BG38 UNCR 9660 1051 8766 29, held with UniCredit Bulbank AD, Tsarevets Branch, BIC: UNCRBGSF.
12.11.2026 ?.Sincerely,
Milen Christov,
Executive Director
End of Inside Information
12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Starcom Holding AD
|43 Christopher Columbus Blvd.
|1592 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+359 9651 651
|E-mail:
|investors@starcom.bg
|Internet:
|https://starcom.bg
|ISIN:
|BG2100013262
|WKN:
|A4EV3Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|LEI Code:
|7478002012YQDD0N7W28
|EQS News ID:
|2433856
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2433856 12-Nov-2026 CET/CEST