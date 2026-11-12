EQS-Ad-hoc: Starcom Holding AD / Key word(s): Other

Starcom Holding AD: Payment under Corporate Bonds



12-Nov-2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





To the Financial Supervision Commission

To the Bulgarian Stock Exchange N O T I F I C A T I O N Subject: Sixteenth Principal Payment under Corporate Bonds, ISIN BG2100010110; Dear Sir or Madam, With regard to the upcoming principal payment under the corporate bond issue of Starcom Holding AD, ISIN BG2100010110, we hereby notify you of the following: Amount of current principal payment: EUR 60,000.00

Principal payable per bond: EUR 2.0000

Record date for issuing the Bondholders' Register (5 business days prior to the payment date): October 8, 2026

Payment date according to the terms of the issue: October 15, 2026 Due to the deferral of the interest payment within the statutory 30-day period following the maturity date, we hereby notify you that: On November 12, 2026, the Issuer executed the principal payment in the amount of EUR 60,000.00 to the account of Central Depository AD, IBAN: BG38 UNCR 9660 1051 8766 29, held with UniCredit Bulbank AD, Tsarevets Branch, BIC: UNCRBGSF. 12.11.2026 ?.Sincerely, Milen Christov, Executive Director To the Financial Supervision Commission

To the Bulgarian Stock Exchange N O T I F I C A T I O N Subject: Thirty-First Interest Payment under Corporate Bonds, ISIN BG2100010110; Dear Sir or Madam, With regard to the upcoming interest payment under the corporate bond issue of Starcom Holding AD, ISIN BG2100010110, we hereby notify you of the following: Number of issued bonds: 30,000 Amount of current interest payment: EUR 306,270.00 Interest payable per bond: EUR 10.209 Record date for issuing the Bondholders' Register (5 business days prior to the payment date): October 8, 2026 Payment date according to the terms of the issue: October 15, 2026 Due to the deferral of the interest payment within the statutory 30-day period following the maturity date, we hereby notify you that: On November 12, 2026, the Issuer executed the interest payment in the amount of EUR 306,270.00 to the account of Central Depository AD, IBAN: BG38 UNCR 9660 1051 8766 29, held with UniCredit Bulbank AD, Tsarevets Branch, BIC: UNCRBGSF. 12.11.2026 ?.Sincerely, Milen Christov, Executive Director



End of Inside Information



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