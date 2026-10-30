EQS-Ad-hoc: Starcom Holding AD / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Results / Quarter
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Starcom Holding AD: Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the third quarter of 2026 Sofia, October 30, 2026 - Starcom Holding AD hereby announces that its Interim Financial Report for the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026) has been officially published.
The complete financial report is available for downloading on the company's website and through the regulated distribution channels.
The full report is available at: www.x3news.com
End of Inside Information
30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Starcom Holding AD
|43 Christopher Columbus Blvd.
|1592 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+359 9651 651
|E-mail:
|investors@starcom.bg
|Internet:
|https://starcom.bg
|ISIN:
|BG2100013XXX
|WKN:
|A4EV3Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|LEI Code:
|7478002012YQDD0N7W28
|EQS News ID:
|2425904
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2425904 30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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