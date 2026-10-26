EQS-Ad-hoc: Starcom Holding AD / Key word(s): Other/Other

Notification regarding the selection of an auditor of Starcom Holding AD for 2026



26-Oct-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification regarding the selection of an auditor of Starcom Holding AD for 2026







At the General Meeting of Shareholders of Starcom Holding AD held on October 19, 2026, Grant Thornton OOD, UIC 831716285, was selected as the specialized audit firm of the Company for 2026 to perform an independent financial audit of the annual financial statements and the management report of Starcom Holding AD for 2026, the consolidated annual financial statements and the consolidated management report of Starcom Holding AD for 2026, and to provide assurance on the sustainability report of Starcom Holding AD for 2026.









End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



The information directly concerns Starcom Holding AD as it regards its corporate decisions. Explanation, why the information has significant effect on the prices of financial instruments:



The disclosure contains key material information that could influence investors' decisions and impact the market price of the issuer's financial instruments.

26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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