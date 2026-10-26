EQS-Ad-hoc: Starcom Holding AD / Key word(s): Other/Other
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
The information directly concerns Starcom Holding AD as it regards its corporate decisions.
Explanation, why the information has significant effect on the prices of financial instruments:
The disclosure contains key material information that could influence investors' decisions and impact the market price of the issuer's financial instruments.
26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Starcom Holding AD
|43 Christopher Columbus Blvd.
|1592 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+359 9651 651
|E-mail:
|investors@starcom.bg
|Internet:
|https://starcom.bg
|ISIN:
|BG2100013XXX
|WKN:
|A4EV3Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|LEI Code:
|7478002012YQDD0N7W28
|EQS News ID:
|2422080
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2422080 26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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