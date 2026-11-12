Tradeify Joins Inter Miami CF as the Club's Official Trading Partner

The multi-year collaboration will connect Tradeify's global community with Inter Miami CF through fan experiences, content and activations.

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeify, a leading futures proprietary trading firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with Inter Miami CF as the Club's Official Trading Partner. Built around a shared belief in creating opportunities for people to pursue their goals, the partnership brings Tradeify together with a global Club whose Freedom to Dream philosophy has been central to its remarkable journey.

Founded in 2024, Tradeify has grown rapidly, building a global community around creating opportunities for traders and paying out more than $440 million to its users. The partnership with Inter Miami CF marks an important milestone in Tradeify's continued growth and global expansion.

Tradeify and Inter Miami CF will bring the partnership to life through a range of fan-focused experiences, content, and activations designed to connect the Tradeify community with the Club and its global fanbase. Both fútbol and trading demand preparation, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. These shared values will serve as a foundation for the partnership, connecting the competitive spirit of Inter Miami CF with Tradeify's commitment to empowering its community.

"Tradeify is a strong addition to our growing portfolio of global partners, and we're excited to welcome them to Inter Miami CF," said Euan Warren, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Inter Miami CF. "This collaboration reflects the opportunity to bring two globally minded brands together through fútbol, shared values and innovative fan engagement. We look forward to building a partnership that creates value for both organizations and delivers exciting experiences for our fans."

The partnership will also see Tradeify develop unique challenges for its users, while fans can look forward to exclusive content, competitions and experiences throughout the partnership.

"Inter Miami CF's Freedom to Dream philosophy really resonated with us from the beginning," said Brett Simberkoff, Founder and CEO of Tradeify. "Tradeify was created to give traders opportunities to pursue their goals, and there is a natural connection between that and what Inter Miami represents. We also share a strong focus on performance - the preparation, discipline and decision-making required to succeed when the pressure is on. We're incredibly excited to join the Inter Miami CF family and bring this partnership to life for our community and the Club's fans around the world."

Inter Miami CF fans can look forward to exclusive content, exciting initiatives and unique experiences as Tradeify and the Club bring the partnership to life. Follow @tradeifyfunding and @intermiamicf for the latest updates.

About Tradeify

Tradeify is a U.S.-based leading futures proprietary trading firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Founded in 2024, it offers performance-based evaluations and simulated funded accounts to retail traders. As of November 2026, Tradeify has paid more than $440,000,000 to funded traders. Learn more at tradeify.co.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is a record-breaking professional? fútbol?club rooted in South Florida with a global vision, reshaping the landscape of the sport in North America and inspiring fans around the world. Led by the greatest player of all time, Leo Messi, alongside elite international talent and rising local Homegrown stars, the Club has secured four major titles in just six seasons, including the 2025 MLS Cup. Currently in its seventh season, the Club's campaign is headlined by the historic April 4 inauguration of Nu Stadium, which opened to a sold-out house.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tradeify-joins-inter-miami-cf-as-the-clubs-official-trading-partner-302936752.html