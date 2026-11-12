Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Named Official Sponsor of APEC 2026

Ping An Named Official Sponsor of APEC 2026

The Group to provide approximately US$60 million (more than RMB 400 million) in insurance protection

Supporting cross-border financial, healthcare and technology services across all 21 APEC economies

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318), has been named an Official Sponsor of APEC 2026, providing approximately US$60 million (more than RMB 400 million) in insurance protection for APEC meetings in Shenzhen and bringing together its financial, healthcare and technology capabilities to support international participants.

APEC brings together 21 economies that collectively account for a significant share of global economic activity and trade. As businesses and communities across the region navigate geopolitical uncertainty, technological transformation and shifting patterns of trade and investment, strengthening connectivity and economic resilience has become increasingly important.

Ping An's insurance, cross-border financial and technology services already reach all 21 APEC economies. The Group will draw on its experience to support delegates and visitors during APEC 2026, while continuing to facilitate trade, investment and infrastructure development across the wider region.

Strengthening Resilience Through Insurance and Risk Management

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("Ping An P&C") has developed a dedicated insurance program providing approximately US$60 million (more than RMB 400 million) in coverage across key meeting operations, including personal accident, public liability and property risks.

The program combines insurance coverage with on-site risk management, emergency medical support, bilingual assistance and expedited claims services. Dedicated teams will be deployed at key venues, supported by emergency response and medical services.

Beyond APEC 2026, Ping An is applying a similar approach to managing risks associated with growing cross-border business activity and infrastructure investment.

In Indonesia, for example, Ping An P&C provides US$2.70 billion (RMB 18 billion) in insurance coverage for the Mentarang hydropower project, combining insurance with technology-enabled risk management. Its "Ping An 24" Global Emergency Assistance network also covers more than 230 countries and regions, providing 24-hour medical and security assistance to businesses and individuals operating internationally.

Making Cross-border Travel, Payments and Healthcare Easier

Improving cross-border connectivity has long been a priority for APEC. During APEC 2026, Ping An will introduce services designed to make payments, healthcare and travel more accessible for international visitors to Shenzhen.

Ping An Bank has expanded foreign currency exchange and international card services across key locations in Shenzhen, supporting 10 major currencies. Its mobile banking and customer service channels will also provide enhanced English-language support for overseas visitors.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; HKEX: 1833) provides international visitors with access to its Ping An GlobalCare cross-border healthcare service, connecting online medical consultations with offline medical assistance. The platform supports 19 languages and offers access to medical consultations with response times as short as 60 seconds.

Ping An P&C will also provide APEC participants and other international visitors with bilingual travel assistance, including 24-hour customer support, emergency medical expense advances and assistance with international medical transportation.

These initiatives are designed to address practical challenges international visitors may encounter when traveling across borders, from accessing payments and insurance services to navigating unfamiliar healthcare systems.

Financing The Next Generation of Cross-border Investment Infrastructure

Ping An Bank provides syndicated financing, foreign exchange risk management and cross-border settlement services across more than 10 APEC economies.

In Thailand, for example, Ping An Bank designed a financing structure for a major data center project and led the arrangement of a syndicated loan of nearly US$700 million, supporting the development of digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Through these capabilities, Ping An is committed to supporting companies investing across the region while helping manage the financial and operational risks associated with increasingly complex cross-border projects.

Advancing Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion

Technology is reshaping financial services across APEC economies, while significant differences in digital infrastructure and access remain across markets.

OneConnect Financial Technology ("OneConnect"), Ping An's financial technology business, provides digital banking, digital insurance, artificial intelligence and data solutions across seven APEC economies, spanning more than 200 projects.

Its work includes helping financial institutions in Southeast Asia to modernize their technology infrastructure. In the Philippines, for example, OneConnect helped Security Bank Finance upgrade its digital lending platform, supporting a compound annual growth rate of 25% in its loan portfolio following implementation.

By sharing technology and financial capabilities across markets, Ping An aims to contribute to a more connected regional financial system and broaden access to efficient digital financial services.

Connecting Shenzhen with APEC

As host city of APEC 2026, Shenzhen will welcome delegates from across the APEC region and showcase its development as a leading center for technology, finance and innovation.

During APEC 2026, the observation deck on the 116th floor of Ping An Finance Center will host programs highlighting Shenzhen's technology and innovation ecosystem, alongside cultural exchange activities for international visitors. Ping An will also mobilize multilingual volunteers and emergency response teams to support visitors and meeting activities across the city.

Through its support for APEC 2026, Ping An will draw on its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, to enhance the experience of international visitors while contributing its expertise in risk management, cross-border financial services and digital innovation. The Group will continue to support greater connectivity, resilience and sustainable growth across APEC economies.

For further information, please visit Ping An's APEC 2026 page.

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