Québec City, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company" or "Scandium Canada") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Landry, P.Eng., M.Sc., as Mining Project Director and of Arnaud Bourassa Francoeur as Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Scandium Canada and Scalium+, its wholly owned alloys and technologies subsidiary.

These appointments come as Crater Lake moves from a record 10,018-metre drilling campaign into its upcoming National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical milestones:

The updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") to be released before the end of 2026;





The early 2027 preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") that will build on it;





Completion of trade-off and optimization studies to support selection of the preferred project configuration carried forward into the feasibility study;





A feasibility study planned for H2-2028, supported by metallurgical test work on the 15-tonne bulk sample collected during the 2026 drilling campaign.

"Alex is the person I will rely on to deliver the Crater Lake mining project and everything tied to it. He spent six years at the Canadian Malartic Complex for Agnico Eagle, then led feasibility-level mine engineering work on large projects. His mandate covers the whole mine project: the deposit, the infrastructure and the processing of a world-class resource," said Simon Thibault, President and CEO, Scandium Canada and President, Scalium+.

"Scalium+ and Crater Lake move forward together. The arrival of Alex to oversee the mining project gives us confidence in a long-term, secure scandium supply for our alloys. With Arnaud dedicated to integrating the marketing and brand reputation of both companies, with the support of our newly appointed Chief Product Officer, Jean-François Marchand, I am confident that Scalium+ can scale and build demand from major OEMs for Crater Lake scandium," said Félix Lapointe, Chief Executive Officer, Scalium+.

Alex Landry, P.Eng., M.Sc., Mining Project Director

Mr. Landry will lead the overall development of the Crater Lake project, from the deposit to infrastructure and ore processing, through the PEA, on to an NI 43-101 feasibility study, planned for H2-2028, and the milestones beyond. He will coordinate the work of the Company's team, engineering firms and technical experts, including the independent qualified persons who prepare the project's technical reports.

Mr. Landry has more than 12 years of experience in mining, during which he actively participated in the construction and production start-up of two mines. He joins from G Mining Services, where he led mining engineering work on large domestic and international projects, from trade-off studies to feasibility. From 2018 to 2024, he worked at the Canadian Malartic Complex for Agnico Eagle Mines, in project evaluation and various mine planning positions. He began his career at Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He holds a master's degree in mining engineering from Université Laval.

Arnaud Bourassa Francoeur, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs

A consultant to the Company since January 2026, Mr. Bourassa Francoeur now joins both Scandium Canada and Scalium+. As Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, he will lead the strategic positioning, brand and corporate reputation of Scandium Canada and Scalium+, along with the marketing and communications strategies that support their business objectives, growth and visibility. He will also support management in its relations with governments, public agencies, industry associations, local and Indigenous communities, and investors.

Since January, the Company's owned channels and earned media coverage have grown, while its reliance on external agencies and third-party media spend has come down. He also led the rebranding of Ferreol Technologies as Scalium+ and managed the year's key announcements, including the appointment of Simon Thibault as President and CEO.

Mr. Bourassa Francoeur has more than 13 years of experience in digital marketing, advertising, public relations and government relations across a range of industries, including at Ubisoft and lg2.

Disclosure Regarding Directors' Stock Option Grant

The Company also reports that, on September 17, 2025, its Board of Directors approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares to two of its directors, namely 500,000 options to Mr. Robert Kitchen and 500,000 options to Mr. Jean Lafleur, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. Each option entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. For reference, the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 16, 2025 was $0.035 per share. The options vested immediately on the date of grant and will expire on September 16, 2030. The Company is providing this information to complete its disclosure of this grant, which was not announced by news release at the time.

About Scandium Canada Ltd.

Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a critical advanced materials company developing North America's only vertically integrated primary source of scandium, from its Crater Lake project in Nunavik, Québec, to aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloy products. Through Scalium+, its wholly owned commercialization subsidiary, the Company brings proprietary, patent-pending Al-Sc alloys and the Scalium line of alloys and technologies to market today, while advancing the Crater Lake mining project. This dual-engine strategy aims to anchor a secure, resilient North American scandium supply chain that will power a new generation of lighter, stronger and longer-lasting materials.

About Scalium+

Scalium+, formerly Ferreol Technologies, is Scandium Canada's commercialization subsidiary for aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. It unites the alloys developed by Scandium Canada's R&D division with the Scalium line of alloys and surface treatment created by the Ferreol Technologies team. Scalium alloys add value on multiple fronts: significantly higher mechanical strength than conventional alloys in rolled products, better weldability in wire form, faster 3D printing speeds in powder form, and much higher corrosion resistance. For manufacturers, this translates into lighter parts, shorter build times in additive manufacturing, and better lifetime value for primary and secondary components.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "intends", "plans", "expects", "positions" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Landry and Mr. Bourassa Francoeur and their respective mandates, the completion and timing of an updated mineral resource estimate, the preparation and timing of a preliminary economic assessment, the trade-off and optimization studies, the metallurgical test work and the completion and timing of a feasibility study, the advancement of the Crater Lake project, the commercialization of the Company's aluminum-scandium alloys and the Company's strategy to establish a North American scandium supply chain.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavors to develop the Crater Lake project, and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scandium Canada Ltd.

Arnaud Bourassa Francoeur

Director, Marketing and Corporate Affairs

Phone: +1 (418) 609-4900

Email: info@scandium-canada.com Website: www.scandium-canada.com

LinkedIn: Scandium Canada Ltd.

X: @ScandiumCanada

Facebook: Scandium Canada

Instagram: @scandiumcanada

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323729