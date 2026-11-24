Québec City, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company" or "Scandium Canada") announces that its subsidiary Scalium+ has been awarded a contract by Safran Landing Systems. The contract aims to demonstrate the potential of Scalium plates and to begin their characterization, for applications in lighter structural components in aeronautics and aerospace.

Until July 2027, Scalium+ will produce Scalium plates that Safran Landing Systems will test. This work could lead to subsequent phases if the results are promising.

This contract is part of Safran Landing Systems' Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) commitments in Canada. It also adds to the qualification efforts Scalium+ is pursuing in the aeronautics, space, automotive and defence sectors.

Scalium plates offer high specific strength, that is, a high strength-to-weight ratio: adding scandium significantly strengthens aluminium while preserving its lightness. Over time, Scalium plates could potentially serve as a substitute for 7075 and 7050 aluminium alloys, or even titanium in certain applications.

Quotes

"For a Québec City SME, working with one of the world's largest aeronautics and aerospace groups is a major milestone. Our objective is clear: we want to demonstrate the full potential of Scalium over the course of this contract and, if the results are promising, move on to the next phases with Safran Landing Systems. This is the kind of contract that moves advanced manufacturing forward in Québec, and we thank Safran Landing Systems for its trust," said Félix Lapointe, CEO of Scalium+.

"This contract illustrates the logic of our integrated strategy: creating value with Scalium+'s alloys today, while we continue to develop the Crater Lake project as a primary source of scandium in North America. Aerospace is among the most demanding markets for a material, and the characterization work carried out with Safran Landing Systems will support Scalium+'s qualification efforts in this sector," said Simon Thibault, President and CEO, Scandium Canada and President, Scalium+.

About Scalium+

Scalium+, formerly Ferreol Technologies, is Scandium Canada's commercialization subsidiary for aluminium-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. It unites the alloys developed by Scandium Canada's R&D division with the Scalium line of alloys and surface treatment created by the Ferreol Technologies team. Scalium alloys add value on multiple fronts: significantly higher mechanical strength than conventional alloys in rolled products, better weldability in wire form, faster 3D printing speeds in powder form, and much higher corrosion resistance. For manufacturers, this translates into lighter parts, shorter build times in additive manufacturing, and better lifetime value for primary and secondary components.

About Scandium Canada Ltd.

Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a critical advanced materials company developing North America's only vertically integrated primary source of scandium, from its Crater Lake project in Nunavik, Québec, to aluminium-scandium (Al-Sc) alloy products. Through Scalium+, its wholly owned commercialization subsidiary, the Company brings proprietary, patent-pending Al-Sc alloys and the Scalium line of alloys and technologies to market today, while advancing the Crater Lake mining project. This dual-engine strategy aims to anchor a secure, resilient North American scandium supply chain that will power a new generation of lighter, stronger and longer-lasting materials.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the contract awarded by Safran Landing Systems to Scalium+, its progress and its potential subsequent phases, the characterization and potential applications of Scalium plates, including as a substitute for other alloys and materials in aeronautics and aerospace applications, the advancement of the Crater Lake project, the qualification and commercialization of the Company's aluminium-scandium alloys through Scalium+, the development of an integrated scandium supply chain, from the resource to end applications, and, generally, the above "About Scandium Canada Ltd." paragraph which essentially describes the Company's outlook.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time such statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of the assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of the risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavours to develop the Crater Lake project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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