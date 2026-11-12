Gurnee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) (the "Company"), a U.S.-focused lithium & critical minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of an on-site field exploration and reconnaissance program at its flagship Midnight Owl Project, located within Arizona's historic White Picacho Pegmatite District.

Western Frontier Exploration & Mining, alongside Company management, is conducting property-wide reconnaissance to evaluate existing access routes, prospective drilling locations, and additional exploration opportunities for lithium, gold, beryllium, and other strategically important minerals across the Company's approximately 5,000-acre mineral claim holdings.

The program represents an important operational advancement in the Company's exploration strategy, building upon previously completed airborne hyperspectral surveys and geological target refinement. By integrating remote-sensing interpretations with direct field observations, NALG seeks to establish a more comprehensive understanding of the property's geological characteristics and develop a practical framework for future exploration and potential drilling activities.

Field Operations Underway at Midnight Owl

The current field program involves reconnaissance of selected areas throughout the Midnight Owl Project, including locations beyond the immediate vicinity of the historic mine workings.

Western Frontier Exploration & Mining and Company management are assessing terrain conditions, geological exposures, existing access infrastructure, and areas of interest identified through previous exploration programs.

The principal objectives include:

Access Route Evaluation: Assessing existing roads, trails, and terrain conditions to identify practical access routes for future exploration equipment, geological sampling, and potential drilling operations.

Assessing existing roads, trails, and terrain conditions to identify practical access routes for future exploration equipment, geological sampling, and potential drilling operations. Prospective Drilling Locations: Evaluating topography, geological characteristics, and logistical requirements to identify potential drill-site locations for subsequent technical assessment and planning.

Evaluating topography, geological characteristics, and logistical requirements to identify potential drill-site locations for subsequent technical assessment and planning. Lithium and Pegmatite Exploration: Investigating prospective pegmatite-bearing areas and geological formations that may warrant additional mapping, sampling, and mineralogical characterization.

Investigating prospective pegmatite-bearing areas and geological formations that may warrant additional mapping, sampling, and mineralogical characterization. Gold and Critical Mineral Exploration: Examining geological features and areas of potential interest for gold, beryllium, and other strategically important minerals.

Examining geological features and areas of potential interest for gold, beryllium, and other strategically important minerals. Broader Property Reconnaissance: Evaluating portions of the Company's land holdings outside historically explored areas to identify additional geological features and future exploration opportunities.

The Company believes this approach will provide valuable geological and operational information to support the prioritization of future work programs.

Building Upon Advanced Hyperspectral Exploration Results

The commencement of field operations follows the Company's previously announced airborne hyperspectral exploration initiatives, which identified and refined prospective mineral exploration targets across the Midnight Owl Project.

These programs provided additional information regarding interpreted mineral-related spectral responses and helped establish a framework for prioritizing areas of geological interest.

The current field program is designed to advance that work through direct observation of surface geology, examination of prospective formations, and assessment of the physical requirements associated with potential future drilling.

While hyperspectral technology provides a valuable tool for identifying prospective geological features, field examination and laboratory analysis remain necessary to determine the mineral significance of interpreted anomalies.

By combining advanced remote-sensing technology with on-the-ground geological evaluation, NALG is working to establish a more systematic and technically informed exploration strategy across its mineral holdings.

Evaluating Access and Future Drilling Requirements

A central component of the current program is determining the practical requirements associated with advancing prospective exploration targets toward potential drilling.

The Midnight Owl Project encompasses varied terrain across an extensive claim package, making access evaluation an important consideration in planning future exploration activities.

The field team is examining existing routes, topographic conditions, and potential equipment access to better understand the logistical requirements for future operations.

Information gathered during this process is expected to assist the Company in identifying areas that may be suitable for further geological investigation and potential drill-site development.

The Company emphasizes that prospective drilling locations remain preliminary and will require additional technical evaluation, geological verification, and applicable regulatory approvals before drilling activities can commence.

Expanding Exploration Across the Midnight Owl Property

Although the historic Midnight Owl Mine remains an important component of the Company's exploration strategy, NALG is pursuing a broader evaluation of its mineral holdings within the White Picacho Pegmatite District.

The current reconnaissance program includes examination of additional areas throughout the property to assess geological formations and mineral exploration opportunities that may not have been extensively evaluated through historical activities.

This property-wide approach reflects the Company's objective of investigating the broader mineral potential of Midnight Owl rather than concentrating exploration exclusively around the historic mine workings.

Information collected during the program will be incorporated into the Company's evolving geological exploration model to assist with future target selection and work program planning.

Management Commentary

Mac J. Shahsavar, Chief Executive Officer of North America Lithium and Gold Corp., commented:

"The commencement of field operations represents an important next step in advancing the Midnight Owl Project. Our previous hyperspectral exploration programs provided us with a more comprehensive understanding of prospective geological targets across the property, and we are now building upon that foundation through direct field evaluation.

"Working alongside Western Frontier Exploration & Mining, our management team is focused on evaluating access routes, identifying prospective drilling locations, and examining additional areas of the property for lithium, gold, and other critical mineral opportunities. We believe this systematic approach will help us establish the groundwork necessary for future exploration programs while continuing to unlock the broader geological potential of our extensive land holdings.".





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About North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) is a U.S.-focused critical minerals exploration company dedicated to advancing its Midnight Owl Project, a district-scale, multi-commodity exploration opportunity prospective for lithium, gold, beryllium, and other strategically important minerals.

The Midnight Owl Project, formerly known in historical records as the Lithium King Mine, is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona, within the historic White Picacho Pegmatite District. The Company holds a reported 100% ownership interest in the historic mine and its adjoining mineral claim holdings, encompassing approximately 5,000 acres across 244 lode mining claims.

NALG is utilizing advanced exploration technologies, including airborne hyperspectral imaging, geological mapping, and targeted field investigations, to systematically evaluate the property's geological potential, identify and prioritize prospective mineral targets, and guide future exploration and drilling programs.

Through the advancement of Midnight Owl, the Company aims to establish a significant domestic critical minerals exploration opportunity while supporting the long-term development of secure, U.S.-based supply chains for strategically important minerals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration potential, geological interpretations, field reconnaissance activities, future geological mapping, mineral sampling, drilling, access improvements, permitting, financing, operations, growth strategy, liquidity, and future financial performance.

These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Hyperspectral anomalies, interpreted geological features, and preliminary exploration targets do not confirm the existence, grade, continuity, quantity, or economic viability of mineral deposits. Additional geological verification, sampling, laboratory analysis, and exploration activities are required to determine their significance.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

For additional information regarding the Company's risks and uncertainties, please review its public disclosures available through OTC Markets Group Inc.:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NALG/disclosure

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