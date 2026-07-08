Gurnee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) (the "Company"), a U.S.-focused lithium, gold, beryllium, and critical minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce the completion of the second phase of advanced hyperspectral target refinement at its 100%-owned Midnight Owl Project in Arizona's historic White Picacho Pegmatite District. The program has identified a new high-priority beryllium exploration target through advanced airborne hyperspectral analysis completed by internationally recognized remote sensing expert David Coulter, PhD.

The newly refined target represents a distinct exploration opportunity identified through detailed analysis of high-resolution airborne hyperspectral imagery and further demonstrates the multi-commodity potential of the Company's expanding land position within Arizona's historic White Picacho Pegmatite District.

The beryllium target is separate from the Company's previously announced historic P&G Beryllium Prospect and represents an additional exploration target generated through modern hyperspectral interpretation techniques.

New High-Priority Beryllium Target Identified

Building upon the Company's recently announced lithium target refinement program, Dr. Coulter's continuing interpretation has identified a concentrated beryllium-associated spectral anomaly exhibiting characteristics consistent with pegmatite-hosted mineralization.

Rather than relying solely on historical workings, the refinement process utilized advanced airborne hyperspectral datasets to isolate and prioritize discrete mineral responses across the project area. The resulting target represents one of the strongest beryllium-related spectral responses recognized during the current phase of interpretation and has been prioritized for future field verification.

The Company believes these results significantly enhance its understanding of beryllium prospectivity throughout the Midnight Owl Project while providing another technically refined target for future exploration.





Figure 1. Refined airborne hyperspectral interpretation highlighting a newly identified high-priority beryllium exploration target within the Midnight Owl Project. The concentrated spectral response represents a distinct exploration target generated through advanced hyperspectral refinement by David Coulter, PhD, and is independent of the Company's previously announced historic P&G Beryllium Prospect.

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High-resolution airborne hyperspectral data collected by SpecTIR LLC were processed utilizing proprietary analytical methodologies capable of identifying subtle mineralogical variations across the project area. The refinement work integrates visible, short-wave infrared (SWIR), and thermal infrared (TIR) spectral datasets to isolate mineral assemblages commonly associated with pegmatite-hosted critical mineral systems.

Through this refinement process, broad regional mineral responses have been transformed into increasingly focused exploration targets suitable for detailed geological mapping, sampling, and future drill planning.





Figure 2. Detailed view of the refined beryllium exploration target generated through David Coulter's hyperspectral interpretation. The concentrated spectral response has been prioritized for future field verification and geological evaluation as part of the Company's systematic exploration program across the Midnight Owl Project.

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Expanding the Critical Mineral Potential of Midnight Owl

The identification of a second independently refined exploration target further demonstrates the evolving understanding of the Midnight Owl Project as a district-scale critical mineral system capable of hosting multiple styles of mineralization.

Management believes advanced hyperspectral refinement continues to validate the effectiveness of integrating modern remote sensing technologies with historical geological information to efficiently prioritize exploration across the Company's extensive land position.

Following the successful completion of lithium and beryllium target refinement, the Company will continue advancing systematic field verification programs designed to validate these interpreted targets and further refine future drill planning.

Additional technical updates regarding the Company's ongoing gold targeting initiatives are expected as interpretation work and field programs continue across the Midnight Owl Project.

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of North America Lithium and Gold Corp., commented:

"The results continue to reinforce what we believed when we assembled this land package-that Midnight Owl represents a district-scale critical mineral opportunity with the potential to host multiple commodity systems. David Coulter's work has significantly refined our understanding of the project by converting regional hyperspectral datasets into highly focused exploration targets. Identifying a new high-priority beryllium target independent of our historic P&G Prospect further demonstrates the untapped potential of the district and provides another exciting target as we continue advancing the project."





Figure 3: Regional overview map illustrating the spatial relationship between the newly identified high-priority beryllium exploration target and the Company's previously announced historic P&G Beryllium Prospect at the Midnight Owl Project. The newly refined target, generated through advanced airborne hyperspectral analysis completed by David Coulter, PhD, is located approximately 2.3 miles from the historic P&G Beryllium Prospect, demonstrating that the project hosts multiple distinct beryllium exploration opportunities rather than a single isolated occurrence. The separation between these targets supports the broader prospectivity of the Company's land position within Arizona's historic White Picacho Pegmatite District and highlights the potential for additional beryllium mineralization across the district.

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About North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (OTCID: NALG) is a U.S.-based lithium and gold exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically known as the Lithium King Mine, the project is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. The Company holds 100% ownership of the Midnight Owl Mine along with an adjoining 5,040 acres (244 lode claims). This lithium pegmatite project is strategically positioned within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories currently under construction, providing strong logistical and commercial advantages. North America Lithium and Gold Corporation is advancing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets with the objective of becoming a significant domestic supplier of lithium-based products, supporting U.S. energy security and next-generation technologies.

To learn more about North America Lithium and Gold Corporation, visit:

Corporate Website:

https://northamericalithium.com

Social Media:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/NALithiumGold

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/north_america_lithium_and_gold/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including the Company's ability to raise capital and its future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects management's current views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NALG/disclosure

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Source: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation