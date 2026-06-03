Gurnee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2026) - North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) (the "Company"), a U.S.-focused lithium, gold, beryllium, and critical minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of advanced hyperspectral target refinement work at its Midnight Owl Project located within Arizona's historic White Picacho Pegmatite District.

The work was completed by David Coulter, PhD, an internationally recognized expert in airborne hyperspectral image analysis for mineral exploration and discovery. The objective of the program was to refine and prioritize existing lithium exploration targets utilizing high-resolution airborne hyperspectral datasets previously collected across the project area.

The results have identified multiple high-priority spodumene-associated target zones that the Company believes warrant follow-up field verification and future drill testing.

Advanced Hyperspectral Target Refinement

High-resolution airborne hyperspectral data collected by SpecTIR LLC were analyzed by Dr. Coulter utilizing advanced mineral mapping methodologies developed through decades of experience in mineral exploration and remote sensing.

The datasets consist of spectral measurements collected across the project area in the visible to short-wave infrared spectrum at approximately one-meter ground resolution and long-wave infrared (thermal) measurements at approximately two-meter ground resolution.

A proprietary signal processing methodology was utilized to generate mineral distributions from spectral responses with quantifiable goodness-of-fit measurements. Responses associated with spodumene, quartz, illite, and ammoniated illite were identified as particularly useful indicators for the refinement of lithium exploration targets.

The analysis was designed to move beyond broad regional targeting and focus on identifying specific zones exhibiting the strongest spectral signatures consistent with lithium-bearing pegmatite systems.





Figure 1: Integrated RGB hyperspectral mineral interpretation map of the Midnight Owl Project generated through advanced hyperspectral refinement work completed by David Coulter, PhD. The image highlights relationships between spodumene-associated responses (green), quartz-rich pegmatite corridors (blue), and illite-bearing alteration zones (red/pink) across the White Picacho Pegmatite District. The labeled Point Targets represent priority lithium exploration areas identified through the integration of hyperspectral mineral signatures, structural trends, and pegmatite-hosted geological features. These target zones are being utilized to prioritize future field verification and drill planning while improving the Company's understanding of the structural and mineralogical controls associated with lithium-bearing pegmatite systems.

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The integrated interpretation demonstrates a strong spatial relationship between quartz-rich pegmatite corridors and spodumene-associated responses across portions of the project area. Management believes these relationships provide important geological context for understanding the distribution of potential lithium-bearing pegmatite systems within the White Picacho District.

The results further support the Company's belief that the Midnight Owl Project hosts a significant and underexplored pegmatite system with the potential to contain multiple lithium-bearing target zones.

Multiple High-Priority Spodumene Targets Identified

As part of the refinement process, Dr. Coulter isolated several concentrated spodumene-associated target areas exhibiting strong spectral responses interpreted as potential lithium-bearing pegmatite systems.

Multiple target clusters were identified within the project area, with several displaying coincident spectral signatures consistent with spodumene mineralization occurring within broader quartz-rich pegmatite environments. The Company believes these targets represent some of the highest-priority lithium exploration areas currently identified on the property.

Importantly, several of the refined target zones occur within areas that correlate with previously recognized pegmatite trends and field observations completed during earlier exploration programs. This alignment between hyperspectral analysis and field observations provides additional confidence in the targeting methodology.





Figure 2: Refined spodumene-associated hyperspectral target map generated from airborne remote sensing data analyzed by David Coulter, PhD. Highlighted zones represent concentrated lithium-bearing spectral responses interpreted as priority spodumene exploration targets within the Midnight Owl Project area. The refinement work focused on isolating high-confidence spodumene signatures and associated pegmatite-hosted lithium systems for future field verification and drill targeting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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The Company believes the identification of these refined target zones represents a significant advancement in the exploration of the Midnight Owl Project and provides a clear framework for future field investigations and drill planning.

CEO Commentary

"We are extremely pleased with the outcome of Dr. Coulter's work," stated Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

"Our objective in bringing David onto the project was to take the substantial amount of hyperspectral data already collected and refine it into actionable exploration targets. These results represent that next step."

"The refined spodumene targets identified through this work provide us with a significantly improved understanding of where potential lithium-bearing pegmatite systems may occur within the project area."

"Perhaps most encouraging is the correlation between several of these targets and geological features observed during previous field programs. The combination of hyperspectral analysis and field observations continues to strengthen our confidence in the Midnight Owl Project and its lithium potential."

About David Coulter, PhD

David Coulter is an internationally recognized expert in hyperspectral image analysis for mineral exploration and discovery. He has been involved in the application of multispectral and hyperspectral imagery for mineral exploration and environmental monitoring for more than 25 years.

Dr. Coulter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Kent State University, a Master of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona, and a Ph.D. in interdisciplinary geology and geophysics from the Colorado School of Mines.

Throughout his career, Dr. Coulter has mapped mineral assemblages and alteration systems across numerous exploration projects globally, with extensive experience throughout the American Cordillera from northern British Columbia to southern Argentina. His expertise combines advanced remote sensing technologies with economic geology and mineral exploration geophysics.

Next Steps

The Company intends to utilize the refined target areas generated through Dr. Coulter's analysis to guide future field verification programs and evaluate potential drill targets within the Midnight Owl Project.

Additional technical updates regarding the Company's ongoing gold and beryllium targeting initiatives are expected as further interpretation work and field programs continue.

About North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (OTCID: NALG) is a U.S.-based lithium and gold exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically known as the Lithium King Mine, the project is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. The Company holds 100% ownership of the Midnight Owl Mine along with an adjoining 5,040 acres (244 lode claims). This lithium pegmatite project is strategically positioned within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories currently under construction, providing strong logistical and commercial advantages. North America Lithium and Gold Corporation is advancing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets with the objective of becoming a significant domestic supplier of lithium-based products, supporting U.S. energy security and next-generation technologies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including the Company's ability to raise capital and its future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects management's current views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NALG/disclosure

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Source: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation