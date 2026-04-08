Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) (the "Company"), a U.S.-focused lithium and critical minerals exploration company, today announced it is re-initiating exploration activities at the historic Midnight Owl Mine, located within the White Picacho Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona.

The Company also highlighted the strategic significance of its 100% owned P&G Beryl Prospect, a past-producing beryllium occurrence located within the same pegmatite district.

These developments build upon several recent corporate milestones, including the Company's FINRA-approved name, ticker, and CUSIP change to North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (NALG) and the successful securing of more than $1 million in funding to advance permitting and drilling activities at the Midnight Owl Project.

Together, these milestones position the Company to advance exploration across one of Arizona's most historically significant pegmatite districts.

Figure 1: SpecTIR airborne LWIR hyperspectral mineral map of the Midnight Owl Project. Purple and magenta zones highlight directly detected spodumene occurrences within pegmatite trends across the Company's claims. This dataset forms the foundation for drill target prioritization.

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Advancing Hyperspectral Discovery Toward Drill Targets

In late 2023, the Company announced the direct airborne detection of spodumene using long-wave infrared (LWIR) hyperspectral imaging, a result believed to represent the first direct detection of spodumene in a commercial airborne hyperspectral survey.

The survey mapped extensive spodumene-bearing pegmatite trends across the Company's claims in the White Picacho district. Geological interpretation of this dataset indicates that pegmatite emplacement in the district may be structurally controlled, providing valuable guidance for identifying potential buried pegmatite bodies.

Current work is focused on integrating hyperspectral data with:

Structural geology

Historical workings

Surface mapping and field verification

Pegmatite orientation and continuity

This integrated approach is designed to prioritize potential drill targets while supporting future permitting and exploration programs.

Figure 2: Integrated hyperspectral interpretation and surface mapping highlighting priority spodumene-bearing pegmatite trends. White boxes and arrows indicate structurally controlled zones selected for on-the-ground confirmation and exploration targeting.

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Historic Beryllium Production in the White Picacho Mining District

The White Picacho district has historically been an important domestic source of beryllium-bearing pegmatite minerals, particularly during the mid-20th century when demand increased due to its applications in defense and aerospace technologies.

Historical records indicate that the Midnight Owl Mine, also owned by the Company, produced approximately 154,255 pounds of beryl between 1941 and 1963, establishing the district as one of the most productive pegmatite-hosted beryllium occurrences in Arizona.

In addition to Midnight Owl, the Company also controls the P&G Beryl Prospect, a historic surface beryl occurrence developed on small pegmatite dikes within the district.

The shallow nature of these historical workings suggests potential for low-impact exploration and development, subject to permitting and further evaluation.

Strategic Importance of Beryllium

Beryllium is considered a strategic critical mineral due to its unique physical properties, including high stiffness, low weight, and exceptional thermal stability. These characteristics make it essential in applications such as:

Aerospace and satellite systems

Defense technologies and advanced electronics

Nuclear energy components

Telecommunications and high-performance electronics

Beryllium products can command high market value depending on purity and form, with refined metal and specialty alloys often commanding significantly higher prices due to limited global supply and strong demand from high-technology industries.

A District Hosting Multiple Critical Minerals

The White Picacho Pegmatite District is known for hosting rare-element pegmatite systems, which can contain multiple critical minerals including:

Spodumene (lithium)

Beryl (beryllium)

Feldspar pegmatite minerals

NALG's land position therefore provides exposure to multiple strategic minerals within the same geological system, reinforcing the importance of the district as a domestic resource.

CEO Commentary

"We are very pleased to be initiating exploration activities at the historic Midnight Owl Mine and advancing our work across the broader White Picacho pegmatite district," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of North America Lithium and Gold Corporation.

"The district has a long history of producing strategic minerals, including Production of more than 154,000 pounds of beryl from the P&G Beryl Prospect, and remains one of Arizona's most notable Pegmatite and Old Gold Rush districts.

"Our hyperspectral work has demonstrated the presence of spodumene across significant portions of our claims, providing a modern technological approach to exploring this historic district.

"Equally important is the progress the Company has made on the corporate side. Following our recent FINRA-approved name and ticker change to North America Lithium and Gold Corp., we have also successfully secured over $1 million in funding to advance permitting and drilling activities at Midnight Owl.

"Broader industry developments are also reinforcing the importance of domestic sources of critical minerals. With new U.S. lithium refining infrastructure coming online, including Tesla's new Texas lithium refinery, the Midnight Owl project sits approximately a 15-hour freeway truck route from a major refining hub, highlighting the potential long-term advantages of a domestic mine-to-refinery supply chain.

"When you combine historic production, modern exploration technologies, growing demand for strategic minerals, and improving domestic processing capacity, the White Picacho district continues to demonstrate why it remains such an important mineral region."





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About North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (OTCID: NALG) is a U.S.-based lithium and gold exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically known as the Lithium King Mine, the project is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona.

The Company holds 100% ownership of the Midnight Owl Mine along with an adjoining 5,040 acres (244 lode claims). This lithium pegmatite project is strategically positioned within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories currently under construction, providing strong logistical and commercial advantages.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation is advancing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets with the objective of becoming a significant domestic supplier of lithium-based products, supporting U.S. energy security and next-generation technologies.

To learn more about North America Lithium and Gold Corporation, visit:

Corporate Website:

https://northamericalithium.com

Social Media:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/NALithiumGold

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/north_america_lithium_and_gold/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including the Company's ability to raise capital and its future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects management's current views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NALG/disclosure

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Source: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation