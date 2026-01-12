North America Lithium and Gold Corporation: BrightRock Gold Completes FINRA-Approved Name, Ticker and CUSIP Change to North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

GURNEE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTCID:BRGC) is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has officially approved the Company's corporate name change to North America Lithium and Gold Corporation and corresponding ticker and CUSIP update.

FINRA published the corporate action on its January 9, 2026 daily list, with the change taking effect at market open on January 12, 2026. Beginning on that date, the Company's common shares will trade under the new name:

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation

New Ticker Symbol: NALG

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's corporate transformation and strategic realignment toward lithium and gold exploration in the United States.

Strategic Rebranding Reflects Core Focus

The transition to North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (NALG) better reflects the Company's evolving mission and asset focus, particularly its flagship Midnight Owl Lithium-Gold Project in Arizona. The rebrand aligns the corporate identity with management's long-term vision of building a premier U.S.-based critical minerals platform.

"We are excited to officially complete this FINRA-approved name and ticker change," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO. "This marks an important milestone for the Company and our shareholders. Exciting times are ahead as we refocus our efforts on advancing the Midnight Owl Project toward full development.

This is more than a cosmetic update - it represents a strategic evolution of the Company as we expand our lithium and gold portfolio and position North America Lithium and Gold Corporation for long-term growth."

No Action Required by Shareholders

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with this change. Outstanding share positions will be automatically updated to reflect the new company name and ticker symbol.

Looking Ahead

With the corporate transition complete, North America Lithium and Gold Corporation will continue executing on its development roadmap, including permitting, infrastructure planning, and Phase 1 drilling preparation at the Midnight Owl Project.

The Company remains focused on disciplined capital deployment, responsible resource development, and long-term shareholder value creation.

About North America Lithium and Gold Corporation

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (OTC:NALG) is a U.S.-based lithium and gold exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically known as the Lithium King Mine, the project is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona.

The Company holds 100% ownership of the Midnight Owl Mine along with an adjoining 5,040 acres (244 lode claims). This lithium pegmatite project is strategically positioned within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories currently under construction, providing strong logistical and commercial advantages.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation is advancing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets with the objective of becoming a significant domestic supplier of lithium-based products, supporting U.S. energy security and next-generation technologies.

To learn more about North America Lithium and Gold Corporation, visit:

Corporate Website:

https://northamericalithium.com

Social Media:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/NALithiumGold

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/north_america_lithium_and_gold/

CONTACT

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation

Phone: 866-600-5444

Email: secretary@northamericalithium.com

SOURCE: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation

