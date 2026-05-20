Gurnee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - North America Lithium and Gold Corp. (OTCID: NALG) (the "Company"), a U.S.-focused lithium and critical minerals exploration company, is pleased to announce the engagement of David W. Coulter, PhD, an internationally recognized expert in airborne hyperspectral imagery, remote sensing, and mineral exploration technologies, to assist the Company in refining and prioritizing existing lithium, gold, and beryllium exploration targets across the Midnight Owl Project within Arizona's White Picacho Pegmatite District.

Dr. Coulter brings more than 25 years of experience applying multispectral and hyperspectral imaging technologies to mineral exploration and environmental monitoring programs globally. His expertise includes the remote identification and mapping of minerals associated with ore-forming systems through advanced airborne and satellite imagery analysis.

The engagement represents another major technical step forward for the Company as it continues advancing the Midnight Owl Project toward future drilling programs.

Refining Existing Targets Ahead of Drilling

The Company's recent exploration activities and hyperspectral interpretation work have already identified:

Large-scale pegmatite trends

Lithium-associated hyperspectral anomalies

Historic beryllium workings

Structurally controlled mineralized corridors

Gold-associated alteration signatures

Dr. Coulter has been specifically engaged to refine and prioritize these existing targets into more focused exploration zones ahead of future drilling.

The current phase of work will integrate:

LWIR hyperspectral datasets

Structural geology

Historical workings

Mineral alteration interpretation

Surface mapping

Recent field observations collected during the Company's exploration program

The Company believes this process will significantly improve targeting efficiency and help identify the highest-priority areas for future field evaluation and drill planning.

High-resolution airborne hyperspectral data collected by SpecTIR LLC are currently being analyzed and refined by Dr. Coulter as part of the Company's integrated target development program.

These datasets consist of spectral measurements collected across the project area utilizing:

Visible to short-wave infrared (VNIR-SWIR) data at approximately one-meter ground resolution

Long-wave infrared (LWIR/thermal infrared) data at approximately two-meter ground resolution

The Company reports that proprietary signal-processing methodologies are being utilized to generate mineral distributions from spectral responses with quantifiable goodness-of-fit measurements, allowing increasingly refined interpretation of mineralogical patterns across the broader White Picacho Pegmatite District.

Preliminary analytical work indicates that spectral responses associated with:

Spodumene

Illite

Ammoniated illite

Quartz

appear to be among the most important indicators for refining lithium- and gold-related exploration targets throughout the district.

The Company notes that ongoing field investigations and future surface validation work are expected to further verify and refine the hyperspectral interpretations ahead of drill targeting activities.





Figure 1: Regional airborne imagery covering the Midnight Owl Project and surrounding White Picacho Pegmatite District. The dataset forms part of the integrated remote sensing and hyperspectral interpretation program currently being refined by David Coulter, PhD, to prioritize lithium, gold, and beryllium exploration targets ahead of future drilling activities.



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Hyperspectral Interpretation and Target Refinement

As part of the engagement, Dr. Coulter is integrating airborne hyperspectral responses, structural trends, alteration mapping, historical workings, and geological observations to refine and prioritize existing exploration targets ahead of future drilling activities.

The Company believes this work represents a critical step in transitioning Midnight Owl from district-scale hyperspectral recognition into increasingly refined drill-ready target zones.





Figure 2: RGB hyperspectral mineral interpretation map of the Midnight Owl Project generated from airborne remote sensing data currently under review and refinement by David Coulter, PhD. The image highlights spatial relationships between spodumene-associated responses, quartz-rich zones, and illite-bearing alteration signatures across the broader White Picacho Pegmatite District. The integrated dataset is being utilized to refine and prioritize existing lithium, gold, and beryllium exploration targets ahead of future drilling activities.



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Globally Recognized Remote Sensing and Hyperspectral Expert

David W. Coulter, PhD, is internationally recognized for his work in airborne hyperspectral image analysis for mineral exploration and discovery. He has extensive experience mapping alteration mineral assemblages across mineral systems globally, particularly throughout the American Cordillera spanning from Northern British Columbia to Southern Argentina.

Dr. Coulter holds:

A Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Kent State University

A Master of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona

A Ph.D. in interdisciplinary geology and geophysics from the Colorado School of Mines

From 1984 through 2001, Dr. Coulter was responsible for remote sensing and image processing technologies supporting global mineral exploration initiatives at Newmont Mining Corporation.

Since that time, he has continued working on both publicly funded and commercial exploration programs focused on:

Hyperspectral mineral mapping

Ore-system analysis

Structural interpretation

Remote sensing technologies

Advanced image-processing methodologies

Mineral exploration targeting

The Company believes Dr. Coulter's experience in integrating airborne remote sensing, spectral geology, structural analysis, and field exploration will provide significant value as Midnight Owl advances toward future drilling activities.

Building Upon Recent Exploration Progress

The engagement follows the Company's recently completed field exploration activities at the Midnight Owl Project, which included:

Confirmation of large-scale pegmatite exposures

Identification of lithium- and beryllium-associated zones

Location of the historic P&G Beryllium Prospect

Surface mapping and structural observations across multiple target areas

The Company believes the combination of field validation and advanced remote sensing interpretation continues to strengthen the geological understanding emerging across the district.

Advancing Toward Drill-Ready Targets

The current phase of work is focused on refining broad exploration concepts into increasingly drill-ready target zones across the Midnight Owl Project.

Dr. Coulter's analysis is expected to further enhance the Company's understanding of:

Pegmatite continuity

Structural controls

Mineralized corridors

Lithium-bearing target zones

Gold-associated alteration systems

Beryllium-hosted pegmatites

The Company expects the resulting interpretation work to support future:

Field validation

Surface sampling

Shallow drilling

Drill targeting and planning

A follow-up technical update is planned upon completion of this phase of work, which is expected to include refined target maps and priority exploration zones generated from Dr. Coulter's analysis.

CEO Commentary

"We are extremely pleased to welcome David Coulter, PhD, to the Midnight Owl Project," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

"David's expertise in hyperspectral imagery, remote sensing, and mineral systems analysis is exceptionally well aligned with the direction of our exploration program."

"Our recent field work and hyperspectral interpretation have already identified multiple lithium-, gold-, and beryllium-associated target areas across the district. The purpose of bringing David in at this stage is to further refine and prioritize those existing targets ahead of future drilling."

"This next phase is about transforming broad target areas into more focused, drill-ready exploration zones by integrating hyperspectral analysis, structural geology, historic workings, and recent field observations into one cohesive technical model."

"We believe this process will significantly strengthen our exploration approach and provide the technical foundation for the next stage of development at Midnight Owl."





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About North America Lithium and Gold Corp.

North America Lithium and Gold Corporation (OTCID: NALG) is a U.S.-based lithium and gold exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine. Historically known as the Lithium King Mine, the project is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. The Company holds 100% ownership of the Midnight Owl Mine along with an adjoining 5,040 acres (244 lode claims). This lithium pegmatite project is strategically positioned within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories currently under construction, providing strong logistical and commercial advantages. North America Lithium and Gold Corporation is advancing a portfolio of lithium-rich assets with the objective of becoming a significant domestic supplier of lithium-based products, supporting U.S. energy security and next-generation technologies.

To learn more about North America Lithium and Gold Corporation, visit:

Corporate Website:

https://northamericalithium.com

Social Media:

X (Twitter): https://x.com/NALithiumGold

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/north_america_lithium_and_gold/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including the Company's ability to raise capital and its future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects management's current views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NALG/disclosure

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Source: North America Lithium and Gold Corporation