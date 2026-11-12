Angel Yeast Earns 2026 EcoVadis Silver Medal, Ranking Among Top 10% of Companies Globally

PR Newswire

YICHANG, China, Nov. 12, 2026

YICHANG, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SSE: 600298) has been awarded the 2026 EcoVadis Silver Medal, achieving an overall score of 78/100, a 7-point improvement from 2025. The result places the company among the top 10% of businesses evaluated by EcoVadis worldwide and the top 3% in the "Manufacture of Other Food Products" industry. Valid through November 9, 2027, the assessment recognizes the company's progress across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

About the EcoVadis Assessment

EcoVadis is a globally recognized CSR ratings provider, evaluating companies' non-financial performance across Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Its methodology is grounded in international sustainability standards and is widely regarded for its rigor and credibility. Angel Yeast has participated in the assessment for six consecutive years, and the 2026 Silver Medal reflects the company's systematic and continuous improvements.

Environment

Angel Yeast delivered strong results in environmental performance, scoring 79/100 and ranking in the top 8% of its industry. The company has established dedicated policies with both qualitative and quantitative targets, including formal mechanisms to review and amend environmental policy and a dedicated responsibility for environmental policy. The company is a signatory to the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and holds ISO 50001, ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, and ISO 14001 certifications. Practical measures include the purchase and/or generation of renewable energy, energy and/or carbon audits, reduction of carbon emissions in transportation, and the use of efficient HVAC equipment.

Labor & Human Rights

Performance in Labor & Human Rights scored 78/100, ranking in the top 3% of its industry. Angel Yeast is certified to ISO 45001 and has implemented exceptional policies on major labor and human rights issues, including quantitative targets set on working conditions, employee health and safety, and career management and training. The company endorses the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and the UN Global Compact.

Ethics

In the area of business ethics, Angel Yeast scored 76/100, ranking in the top 4% of its industry. The company has established robust policies on anti-corruption, fraud, information security, money laundering, and conflict of interest, supported by disciplinary sanctions. Regular risk assessments, awareness training to prevent information security breaches, whistleblower procedures, and incident response procedures are in place.

Sustainable Procurement

Angel Yeast achieved outstanding performance in sustainable procurement, scoring 79/100 and ranking in the top 3% of its industry. The company has set quantitative targets, integrated social and environmental clauses into supplier contracts, and implemented a supplier code of conduct. Supplier performance is monitored through on-site audits and risk assessments of adverse sustainability impacts in the supply chain, supported by incentive programs.

Looking Ahead

The EcoVadis Silver Medal stands as a strong external validation of Angel Yeast's CSR practices. Moving forward, the company will remain steadfast in its mission to advance biotechnology and innovate healthy living, continuously strengthening its management systems and sustainability capabilities to deliver enduring value for society, the environment, and the entire value chain.

About Angel

Angel Yeast Company is a high-tech listed company specializing in yeast and biotech. Product business covers Yeast and Baking, Yeast Extract-Savoury, Nutrition & Health and Biotechnology fields. It is one of the world's leading companies in the yeast industry. Angel has 35 production bases worldwide and provides products and services for more than 170 countries and regions.

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