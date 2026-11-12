Equiti Group: Equiti strengthens its trading platform offering with TradingView integration

Equiti strengthens its trading platform offering with TradingView integration

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, has announced the launch of TradingView connectivity across multiple regulated entities, giving clients a simpler and more powerful way to analyse markets and trade CFDs directly from one of the world's most recognised charting and trading platforms.

The launch means Equiti clients can connect their Equiti accounts to TradingView and trade from the same place they chart, analyse and follow market ideas. By combining TradingView's advanced platform features with Equiti's trading infrastructure and institutional-grade conditions, clients gain more choice, more flexibility and a more streamlined trading experience.

For Equiti clients, the integration brings several key benefits:

Trade directly from TradingView: connect an Equiti account and place CFD trades from TradingView's charts and interface.

connect an Equiti account and place CFD trades from TradingView's charts and interface. Analyse markets with more precision: access pro-grade charting, including 12+ chart types, multi-timeframe layouts and up to eight charts per screen.

access pro-grade charting, including 12+ chart types, multi-timeframe layouts and up to eight charts per screen. Build personalised tools: use Pine Script to create, test and refine custom indicators and strategies.

use Pine Script to create, test and refine custom indicators and strategies. Stay closer to market movement: set flexible alerts based on price, indicators and strategy conditions.

set flexible alerts based on price, indicators and strategy conditions. Support better decision-making: access company financials, fundamentals and screeners in one platform.

access company financials, fundamentals and screeners in one platform. Learn from a global trading community: follow trading ideas, watch live streams and share insights with traders around the world.

Husam Al Kurdi, Global Head of Product at Equiti, said: "Our integration with TradingView further enhances the platform experience Equiti delivers. It brings additional charting and analysis capabilities into our offering and gives traders another seamless route to access the markets."

Georgi Denichin, Growth & Partnerships Director, said: "This partnership reinforces our commitment to serving global trader audiences by providing access to world-class brokerage services. As an established, globally regulated broker supported by tier-1 liquidity, Equiti offers multi-asset trading, competitive costs, and robust trading technology, making it a strong match for our industry-leading charting and analysis tools."

The launch also reflects Equiti's continued investment in technology-led trading solutions. By expanding platform choice and connecting clients to TradingView's advanced charting, analysis tools and trader community, Equiti is making it easier for clients to identify opportunities, act on market insights and manage their trading from a platform they already know and trust.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

For more information, please contact marketing@equiti.com

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's most popular charting platform and the industry's forefront for financial visualization solutions. 100M+ traders worldwide use their platform as the go-to destination to chart, chat, and trade financial markets. Their product portfolio includes best-in-class charts, versatile commercial libraries, a social network, and many more tools for retail and business audiences.

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