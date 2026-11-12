UK-based Octopus Energy has launched the Octopus Asia Electrification Fund, which aims to mobilize $600 million from institutional investors for clean energy projects across Asia. The fund, managed by Octopus Energy Generation, is backed by $50 million from Japanese investors, the company said, without naming them. Octopus announced the fund on Nov. 10 at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, but did not disclose its structure or a target closing date. Its first investment is in Octali Energy Development, a Manila-based solar and storage developer. Octopus said it will help Octali develop ...

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