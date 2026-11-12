Paratus strengthens senior leadership team as it enters next phase of growth

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus, the specialist provider of energy price risk insurance and asset-backed optimisation, today announced two senior appointments: Alastair Vere Nicoll joins as Chief Strategy Officer and Stuart Dee as Chief Risk Officer. Both bring deep expertise in energy markets and risk, and will play central roles in shaping and scaling the business as it enters its next phase of development.

The appointments follow a period of rapid growth for Paratus. Since securing a licence and writing its first renewables insurance business in January 2025, the company is on track to generate $100 million in gross written premiums and fees by the end of 2026. Having established its reputation for protecting businesses against energy price volatility through insurance, Paratus is now expanding into asset-backed optimisation. It is also broadening its reach across energy-intensive sectors such as industrial manufacturing.

Alastair Vere Nicoll, who joins as Chief Strategy Officer, began his career as a private equity lawyer at Freshfields before founding Berkeley Energy, a business focused on developing, constructing, owning and operating renewable energy assets in emerging markets. He has since advised several businesses specialising in renewable energy and the energy transition. His experience across the full lifecycle of renewable energy projects will be instrumental in shaping Paratus's strategy as it broadens its offering and enters new markets.

Stuart Dee, who joins as Chief Risk Officer, brings extensive experience in risk management and finance across global energy and commodities markets. He was previously Chief Risk Officer for BP's Supply, Trading & Shipping business and Chief Financial Officer for Centrica Energy, having earlier held senior commodities roles at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan. He will play a key role in strengthening Paratus's risk management capabilities as the business expands.

Gus Majed, Founder and CEO of Paratus, said: "We have ambitious plans for Paratus as we build on our established energy price risk insurance offering and expand into new areas. With energy price volatility continuing to present significant challenges for businesses, we see a growing opportunity to help clients manage their exposure and unlock greater value from their energy assets.

"Alastair and Stuart bring exceptional experience across the energy, investment and financial markets. Their appointments significantly strengthen our leadership team and give us the expertise and capabilities to deliver on the next phase of our growth."

Alastair Vere Nicoll, Chief Strategy Officer at Paratus, said: "Having spent much of my career developing and investing in renewable energy projects, I've seen first-hand how volatile energy prices can affect investment decisions and project economics.

"Paratus has a significant opportunity to help businesses manage this challenge while unlocking new value from their energy assets. I'm excited to help shape the company's strategy and support its next phase of growth."

Stuart Dee, Chief Risk Officer at Paratus, said: "Having spent my career working across commodities, finance and risk management, I recognise the importance of managing exposure to increasingly complex energy markets. Paratus combines deep market expertise with a differentiated approach to insurance, and I look forward to strengthening its risk management capabilities."

Media contacts

Kapil Arya Lansons

paratus@lansons.com

07550044000

About Paratus

Paratus helps businesses turn volatility into value by protecting their balance sheets against energy price risk. Its insurance solutions protect power generators against price fluctuations and give major energy consumers, from airlines and shipping fleets to industrial manufacturers, the budget certainty they need to make strategic investment decisions. With that risk transferred, Paratus helps clients actively manage the price of the energy they consume or generate, freeing capital for reinvestment and supporting the transition to a lower-carbon future.

Built and run by experts from leading energy houses, Paratus combines deep market knowledge with specialist expertise in risk management, insurance and technology. It is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and backed by Ara Partners, a $10.6 billion private equity and infrastructure investment firm.

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