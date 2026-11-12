NBME Academy Launches to Support Educators and Spearhead Student Success

The online hub provides faculty with learning opportunities and assessment resources bolstered by real-world insights from medical schools

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / NBME is supporting medical educators at every stage of their careers with NBME Academy, a free, centralized resource offering professional development opportunities and assessment-focused tools that help faculty grow in their roles and guide students toward success.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of medical educators, NBME Academy brings together flexible learning opportunities and resources for faculty to access on their own schedules. As part of NBME's mission to advance assessment of health care professionals to achieve optimal care for all, the cohesive framework of options focus on professional growth so educators can strengthen their assessment knowledge and explore approaches to support their students throughout their medical education journey.

NBME Academy provides a multitude of options for educators:

Speakers Bureau : Complimentary virtual workshops featuring expertise in assessment and medical education.

: Complimentary virtual workshops featuring expertise in assessment and medical education. Online Learning Modules : Flexible, asynchronous courses delivered via Canvas that allow educators to learn relevant assessment topics at their own pace.

: Flexible, asynchronous courses delivered via Canvas that allow educators to learn relevant assessment topics at their own pace. Assessment Program Spotlights: Usage stories highlighting schools' approaches to incorporating NBME assessments into their programs of study.

Additional opportunities are available through NBME's Contributions programs, including the Strategic Educators Enhancement Fellowship (SEEF) and the NBME Invitational Conference for Educators (NICE) for early-career faculty.

"Supporting the next generation of physicians also means investing in the medical educators who prepare them," said Cathlene Leary-Elderkin, Senior Program Manager at NBME. "Feedback from faculty and medical schools has been instrumental in shaping this work. By bringing those perspectives together with the expertise of our assessment scientists, we've been able to develop offerings that respond to the real needs of educators. It's incredibly rewarding to see that collaboration come to life."

Through these offerings, NBME Academy aims to make professional development more accessible, while fostering a community committed to continuous improvement in teaching, assessment and student support.

Medical educators can explore the Academy's complimentary professional development opportunities at NBME.org.

About

NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for physicians and health professionals. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse and compassionate health care workforce.

Founded in 1915, NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination with the Federation of State Medical Boards. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of assessment products for every stage of the medical school journey and provide assessment services to various health professions organizations.

We are dedicated to advancing innovative assessment approaches through research, collaboration and contributions to the medical education and assessment communities.

Learn more on NBME's website.

Contact Information

Jill Heagerty

Manager, Communications

jheagerty@nbme.org

215-590-9217

SOURCE: NBME

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nbmer-academy-launches-to-support-educators-and-spearhead-studen-1250505