IFS Softeon Named Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Warehouse Management for Retail 2026

Also recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Warehouse Management for Manufacturing 2026.

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / IFS Softeon, the warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management for Retail 2026 Vendor Assessment. IFS Softeon was also positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Warehouse Management for Manufacturing 2026 Vendor Assessment, underscoring the breadth of its capabilities across retail, ecommerce, 3PL and manufacturing environments.

In the retail assessment, IDC highlights IFS Softeon's dynamic, real-time pick release based on factors such as location, priority and travel distance, as well as live-adjustable task interleaving. These capabilities help organizations respond to rapidly changing order volumes and seasonal staffing needs during peak periods such as Black Friday. IDC also notes the platform's ability to support same-day order turnaround at retail scale.

The manufacturing assessment highlights IFS Softeon's support for build-to-order and multi-level bill-of-materials production, line-side replenishment and backflushing, and lot, batch and serial traceability for regulated industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals.

"AI is changing what companies should expect from their warehouse technology. It's no longer enough for AI to simply provide an answer or automate an individual task; it needs to understand the operational context in which decisions are being made," said Mark Fralick, CTO, IFS Softeon.

"Our recognition in both reports reflects the depth of the Softeon platform and our ability to help organizations manage increasingly complex operations. We're continuing to evolve our AI capabilities, so they move beyond isolated automation and help warehouse teams make better decisions across the operation."

With peak season underway, see how IFS Softeon helps retailers handle volume spikes and deliver same-day turnaround at scale. Learn more at www.softeon.com.

About IFS Softeon

IFS Softeon is a warehouse management system (WMS) provider delivering visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor. Powered by Industrial AI, IFS Softeon combines deep industry expertise, robotics orchestration, and proven warehouse execution in a single, seamless offering. For over two decades, we have helped our customers optimize their fulfillment operations. IFS Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. As part of IFS, Softeon combines its tier-1 warehouse management expertise with the scale, global reach, and AI-driven capabilities of IFS, creating a powerful platform for end-to-end supply chain intelligence. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

IFS Softeon Press Contacts:

Michael Catalino

IFS Softeon, Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

Email: mcatalino@softeon.com

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ifs-softeon-named-leader-in-idc-marketscape-for-worldwide-warehou-1250521