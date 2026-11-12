Rock Bottom Golf: RockBottomGolf.com Teams Up with Golf Legend John Daly for New Advertising Partnership

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / RockBottomGolf.com, a leading online destination for golf equipment, apparel, and accessories, today announced a new partnership with two-time major champion John Daly. The multi-faceted advertising collaboration will feature Daly as the voice of RockBottomGolf.com across digital, social, and video campaigns.

Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship at St Andrews. He is known for his prodigious driving distance, his over-the-top style, and his devoted fan following, which has made him one of the most recognizable figures in golf.

"Our customers love golf, love a great deal, and love having fun out there. John Daly embodies all three. He's authentic, he's relatable, and he connects with golfers of every skill level, which is exactly who we serve every day." - Tom Rath, Owner of RockBottomGolf.com

Under the agreement, RockBottomGolf.com will harness Daly's unmistakable voice and larger-than-life personality as the centerpiece of its advertising efforts. Golfers can expect to hear Daly's signature delivery across radio spots, video ads and social media efforts, bringing his authentic, no-filter style to the brand's message. Fans may also catch a special appearance from Daly's son, John Daly II, affectionately known as "Little John," who is expected to join his dad in select campaign content.

"I've got the best fans in golf, and they're regular folks who just love to get out there and swing it. RockBottomGolf.com takes care of those folks with unbeatable prices and real, high-end service. That's why I'm proud to team up with them."

- John Daly

The partnership reflects RockBottomGolf.com's commitment to giving golfers of every skill level access to quality gear at great value, while connecting with the passionate golf community that Daly has inspired for decades.

About RockBottomGolf.com

RockBottomGolf.com is a leader in the golf industry, offering tens of thousands of products from all of golf's most popular brands. With a driving focus on excellent customer service, ultra-fast shipping and the guaranteed lowest pricing, you'll quickly find out why you'll SAVE MORE and PLAY MORE with RockBottomGolf.com.

Learn more at www.RockBottomGolf.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Schwank

Director of Marketing

Brian@RockBottomGolf.com

SOURCE: Rock Bottom Golf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rockbottomgolf.com-teams-up-with-golf-legend-john-daly-for-new-adv-1249087