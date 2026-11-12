Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Innovation Shaped by You: The KOLO Smart Monitoring System 2.0

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, is an industry leader in advanced dispensing and smart monitoring solutions in commercial spaces.

The business develops and executes the best in hygiene, safety, and maintenance products and technology. Visit a favorite restaurant, cheer on your hometown team in a sports stadium, or go to work or school, and you'll see and use familiar brands such as enMotion and Dixie.

Despite the ubiquity of our products, GP PRO collaborates closely with our customers to make sure we address their needs as they evolve. We invest in building strong knowledge networks, both internally and externally, to stay ahead of industry trends and rapidly changing technology. Transformation is a value at Georgia-Pacific because even with success, there is always opportunity for innovation.

GP PRO's Innovation Shaped by You, the framework under which the business develops products and technology, empowers employees to experiment, take profitable risks, and share learnings to create innovative new solutions for customers. Innovation Shaped by You also drives creative destruction with successful products, making them more effective while ensuring Georgia-Pacific remains competitive and relevant.

GP PRO's empathy, research, and collaboration drive the products that keep facilities running strong. Because when our customers thrive, we all do.

Key to this framework is close engagement with customers - actually partners - in developing solutions they actually need.

GP PRO recently introduced enhancements to its Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled KOLO Smart Monitoring System, setting the industry standard for intelligent restroom innovation tools. The KOLO Smart Monitoring System 2.0 is designed to not only elevate user experience but help our customers reduce waste and cost.

KOLO System 2.0's hardware design has been streamlined to speed up deployment and simplify installation. Powering the solution is MachineQ, a Comcast Company, and its enhanced Area 8c Gateway, which offers greater flexibility in mounting, and power options for easier installation. MachineQ gateways provide secure connectivity that enables KOLO technology to operate seamlessly across large, complex facilities, collecting sensor data from GP PRO dispensers, including product usage, battery levels, and other key performance indicators. Using long-range, low-frequency, LoRaWAN technology, a single Area 8c Gateway can connect up to 10,000 devices.

By streamlining KOLO System 2.0's architecture and removing the "collectors," there are up to 20% fewer battery-powered devices. This reduces the number of batteries required to power the system, helping to lower operational costs, simplify device inventory management and manage sustainability efforts. End-to-end encryption and mutual authentication through KOLO System's LoRaWAN connection elevate data security.

Additionally, KOLO sensors can be added to a broader array of GP PRO towel, tissue, soap and sanitizer dispensers to extend smart monitoring functionality. Task management has also been simplified, thanks to a redesigned navigation layout with universally recognizable icons that ease communication among multilingual facility teams. Moreover, self-service analytics empower custodial teams and facility managers to perform independent analyses while leveraging GP PRO customer success managers for expert guidance. KOLO System 2.0's Application Programming Interface (API) has also been enhanced to facilitate integration of sensor data into existing workflows.

GP PRO doesn't embrace innovation for the sake of innovation, but develops solutions grounded in customer awareness. A culture of transformation encourages employees to experiment and create innovative ways to create value. Throughout 2026, we will bring new stories on GP PRO's innovation and collaboration with its customers. Learn more about GP PRO here.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Georgia-Pacific Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/innovation-shaped-by-you-the-kolor-smart-monitoring-system-2.0-1250508