Aflac Incorporated: The Aflac Holiday Duck and a 25-Year Tradition Tailored for Good

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

From humble plush beginnings to collectible-icon status, the Aflac Holiday Duck has spent 25 years proving that giving back never goes out of style.

Fashion trends come and go. But for a quarter-century, one seasonal celebrity has stayed relevant by reinventing itself year after year: You guessed it, the Aflac Holiday Duck. As the beloved plush celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, it's worth looking back at a style journey that proves kindness is the ultimate fashion statement.

"The Aflac Duck's scarves may steal the spotlight each year, but his identity as a symbol of our corporate philanthropy remains constant. It is the unwavering thread that holds these collections together," said Kathelen Amos, president of the Aflac Foundation and former Aflac marketing director who introduced the Aflac Holiday Duck program in 2001 as a way to raise funds for pediatric cancer and blood disorders research and treatment. The cause has been the supplemental insurance company's philanthropic cornerstone for more than three decades.

The debut holiday plush, produced only one year after the company started its Aflac Duck television ads, embraced a classic, uncomplicated look. No frills. No elaborate accessories. Just a soft duck in a Santa hat and blue neckerchief, unaware of its future star power and the impact it would eventually have on the lives of countless children and families affected by cancer and blood disorders.

As the years passed, the limited-edition Aflac Holiday Duck began experimenting with its seasonal style. Reindeer antlers, elf hats, scarves and sweaters brought new personality to each edition. Some years featured sporty accessories such as ice skates, skis and sleds. Others celebrated holiday traditions, including caroling and cookie baking. Each year offered a fresh look while remaining connected to the duck's larger purpose.

The result: A growing community of collectors eager to add each new duck to their flock, along with increasing support for pediatric patients. Nearly $4.7 million in net proceeds has been raised to date, with 100% supporting pediatric cancer and blood disorders research and treatment at participating hospitals across the United States.

It's a new season, and the 2026 Aflac Holiday Duck has landed, cuddled in a vibrant green vest with a fur-lined hood and a sweet candy cane accent. The latest edition carries forward 25 years of thoughtful design, holiday creativity and charitable impact.

And once again, as from the beginning, his best accessory isn't a sharp fit or seasonal embellishment. What is it?

Purpose.

Because while the Aflac Holiday Duck's outfits may turn heads, his mission changes lives.

Visit www.aflacchildhoodcancer.org to purchase the 2026 Aflac Holiday Duck. It is available while supplies last in 6-inch ($14) and 10-inch ($23) sizes.

Aflac's family of insurers includes American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and/or American Family Life Assurance Company of New York, and/or Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC) and/or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2600906

EXP 10/27

Find more stories and multimedia from Aflac Incorporated at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-aflac-holiday-duck-and-a-25-year-tradition-tailored-for-good-1250513