

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) announced a collaboration with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and NobleAI to expand access to advanced AI tools and resources.



The collaboration will integrate DuPont's deep advanced solutions and application expertise; NobleAI's Science-Based AI modeling capabilities, and Microsoft Discovery, Microsoft's enterprise agentic AI platform for R&D.



The collaboration would help DuPont's teams accelerate development, shorten time to market and expand the impact of innovation across the company's portfolio.



During after-hours, DD closed trading at $155.61 on the NYSE.



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