THE FASHION SHOWS LLC: Virtual Fashion Awards 2027 Returns to Miami in May, Opening Applications to Designers Worldwide, Including Asia-Pacific Region

Following the success of its inaugural 2026 edition, the pioneering awards gala for fashion in the age of artificial intelligence returns as a major technology-driven event serving the industry: traditional fashion designers will present their collections through AI-generated runway shows. The winner will receive a cash prize, and a pop-up in Miami will allow the public to see, touch, and purchase participating designers' collections.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) announces the second edition of the Virtual Fashion Awards (VFA), to be held in May 2027 in Miami, Florida. Following a landmark inaugural edition in 2026, the VFA return with an open call for the first time to designers from every continent-from the Americas and Europe to Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific-and an expanded format that brings together a major awards gala, technological innovation, and direct-to-consumer sales. All runway shows will be created using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, and the gala will be produced for live broadcast, allowing audiences around the world to follow the ceremony in real time. A major new feature for the 2027 edition is the introduction of cash prizes: the winner will receive $25,000.

With the Virtual Fashion Awards, Miami Fashion Week became a global pioneer by creating the first awards gala dedicated to recognizing real fashion collections presented through AI-generated virtual runway shows. The platform does not replace human creativity-it amplifies it. Designers retain authorship of their collections, while technology allows them to present them in settings impossible to recreate on a physical runway, produce high-impact content at a fraction of the cost, and reach audiences around the world.

"The Virtual Fashion Awards in May are the perfect complement to our October runway season," said Lourdes Fernández-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Technology allows us to discover and spotlight designers from around the world throughout the year, and bring the best of them to our in-person runway in October, where fashion can be experienced firsthand."

A Historic 2026

The inaugural gala, held on May 21, 2026, in Miami Beach and hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Lisa Petrillo, brought together international fashion leaders, designers, innovators, media, and celebrities-including Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.-for an evening combining AI-created virtual runway shows with a live model runway presentation. Fifteen designers debuted their collections in immersive digital environments, streamed simultaneously to a global audience through the Miami Fashion Week website.

Jhoan Sebastian Grey received the top honor, Best Virtual Fashion Show, which included a spot in Miami Fashion Week's October runway season, where he presented his collection in an in-person show at the Freedom Tower. Yas Gonzalez received the Best Brand Storytelling award, and Vero Diaz was recognized for Best Creative Direction. The evening also featured a tribute to Barbara Hulanicki, a pioneer in the democratization of fashion; a recognition of designer René Ruiz; the launch of the "Fitting Room by Miami Fashion Week" virtual fitting-room app; and the creation of custom fragrances using artificial intelligence in collaboration with SCIRCLE.

Virtual runway featured piece, Karin Leather Skirt: https://jhoansebastiangrey.com/collections/clothing/products/karin-leather-skirt

"I couldn't believe it," said Jhoan Sebastian Grey. "I was very afraid to step into this world, but the Miami Fashion Week team listened to all my ideas, and the result was wonderful. I'm grateful that winning the award gave me the opportunity to present an in-person runway show at the Freedom Tower in October, with outstanding production quality."

Jhoan Sebastian Grey's virtual runway show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_g3PkF4qwo

Official 2026 gala video, featuring highlights from the evening and virtual runway shows by participating designers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OISefcK8A4I

Pioneers in the New Era of Artificial Intelligence

The VFA 2027 are envisioned as a technology-driven event designed to support the fashion industry. At a challenging time for the sector, the platform offers emerging and established designers tangible tools for growth: international visibility, professional digital content, mentorship, editorial coverage, and connections with buyers, media, and strategic partners.

"In 2026, we demonstrated that fashion, technology, and storytelling can share the same stage without compromising what matters most: the talent of designers and their real collections," said Secundino F. Velasco, creator of the Virtual Fashion Awards and a television producer with an extensive international career. "We were the first to open this path, and now we are taking the next step: bringing the VFA to the entire world, including Asia-Pacific, one of the most dynamic regions for fashion and technology."

From the Virtual Runway to the Store: A Pop-Up in Miami

As a major new feature for 2027, participating designers will have the opportunity to showcase their own space at a pop-up in Miami, where the public can see, touch, and purchase in person the garments featured in the virtual runway shows. In this way, the VFA bridge the digital and physical experience: each collection is discovered on screen, tried on in-store, and purchased either in person or through "Fitting Room by Miami Fashion Week," the app that allows users to virtually try on garments and purchase them directly through each designer's e-commerce platforms.

Interested designers can review the guidelines and apply at www.miamifashionweek.com

Another New Initiative: The Miami Fashion Week Podcast

Miami Fashion Week also announces the launch of a new line of high-quality content to support and bring visibility to the fashion industry. The initiative begins with designers: throughout the year, MIAFW will produce a podcast series featuring interviews and conversations with creatives, available on the Miami Fashion Week YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MiamiFashionWeek with this project, Miami Fashion Week extends its support for the industry beyond the runway and the gala, giving designers an ongoing platform to share their stories with the world

Watch the Miami Fashion Week podcast teaser:

https://vimeo.com/1245232240/525dc89f86?fl=tl&fe=ec&share=copy

The Virtual Fashion Awards

Created by Secundino F. Velasco and presented by Miami Fashion Week, the Virtual Fashion Awards (VFA) are a pioneering platform recognizing excellence in fashion presented through AI-generated virtual runway shows. They combine the exclusivity of a live gala with the global reach of digital storytelling, serving as a platform for professional development, visibility, and sales for a new generation of designers from around the world.

About Miami Fashion Week

Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) is officially recognized on the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates, alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation, MIAFW builds bridges across continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, major international fashion houses, and Miami's own creative talent. With the presence of international media, celebrities, and industry leaders, MIAFW offers a vibrant, inclusive, sustainable, and unforgettable platform. For more information about MIAFW, visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.

PRESS CONTACT:

LORA PR

Laura Neroulias

laura@lorapr.com

SOURCE: THE FASHION SHOWS LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/virtual-fashion-awards-2027-returns-to-miami-in-may-opening-applic-1249807