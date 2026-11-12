Wedgewood Weddings Adds Historic Almond Grove Manor to Its Central California Collection

Historic 1912 estate on the Madera Wine Trail offers Central Valley couples a single-property venue for ceremonies and receptions

MADERA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, today announced the acquisition of Almond Grove Manor, a historic 1912 estate on the Madera Wine Trail near Fresno, California. The property will operate as Almond Grove Manor by Wedgewood Weddings , broadening the venue options available to couples throughout California's Central Valley.

Set among rose gardens, fountains, and almond orchards, the manor reflects the agricultural heritage of the Central Valley. Its history, from its origins as a Fresno family residence designed by a notable local architect to its relocation to Madera in 1965, gives couples a setting with a story few venues can match. The estate sits minutes from Fresno and Madera, and about 10 minutes from the River Park shopping and dining district.

"Almond Grove Manor has more than a century of real history behind it, and you feel it the moment you walk up to the house," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings. "The original 1912 architecture, the rose gardens, almond orchards, and the location on the Madera Wine Trail, all give couples a setting that could only be the Central Valley. And our team takes the time, the cost, and the stress off their plates, so couples from Fresno, Madera, and across the valley can simply enjoy the day."

A Century-Old Home with a Remarkable Journey

The manor was built in 1912 at 1119 S Street in Fresno. Architect Charles K. Kirby Jr., whose work also includes Fresno's Barton Opera House, designed it as a residence for his mother, Josephine. Bernard and Frances Meehan owned the home from 1914 until 1931, when they passed it to their daughter Bernice and her husband, Martin Lewis Cory. A Yale-educated concert baritone heard on stage and over the radio, Cory hosted private performances for prominent local guests in the formal living room, and the couple lived in the house until 1945.

By 1965, the home faced the wrecking ball. William and Helen Dean intervened, dividing the structure into two pieces and relocating it to its present site in Madera. The Deans later built a family room and installed a large window rescued from a Fresno church that was itself set to be torn down.

Settings Across the Estate

Each space at Almond Grove Manor by Wedgewood Weddings draws on the character of the manor and its gardens:

? Manor Ceremony Site: Couples exchange vows in front of the 1912 home, with more than a hundred years of history rising behind them.

? Fountain Garden Ceremony Site: A garden alternative where the fountain serves as the backdrop and greenery surrounds the aisle.

? Cocktail Hour Space: Set up beside the manor with its own bar, giving guests a place to mingle while the newlyweds slip into the gardens for portraits.

? Reception: A spacious area that accommodates guests for dinner, toasts, and dancing.

? Gardens and Orchards: Rose beds, fountains, and almond trees offer a wide range of portrait locations without leaving the grounds.

? Two Get-Ready Suites: Private spaces where the wedding party can prepare and unwind before walking down the aisle.

Planning Support from First Tour to Final Toast

Couples who book Almond Grove Manor by Wedgewood Weddings can choose from customizable, all-inclusive packages that combine the core elements of the day in one place. A Wedgewood Weddings planning team manages the timeline, coordinates vendors, and fields last-minute questions, so couples can spend less time juggling details and more time enjoying their engagement.

With its historic architecture, garden and orchard setting, the estate is well suited for weddings, milestone celebrations, and private gatherings throughout Fresno, Madera, and the wider Central Valley.

Book a tour or explore the venue online: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Venues/Almond-Grove-Manor

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings is dedicated to simplifying the wedding and event process. We help customers save money, reduce stress, and get their time back so the whole experience feels easier, clearer, and a lot more enjoyable, from the ?rst conversation to the ?nal toast. With clear pricing, customizable packages, expert teams, and one-of-a-kind venues across the country, we make it easier to create an event that feels personal, polished, and fully your own, without all the nonsense the wedding industry usually piles on. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

Press Inquiries:

Jordan Garcia

jordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-adds-historic-almond-grove-manor-to-its-centr-1250515