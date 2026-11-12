As tokenization reshapes securities ownership, boards must prepare for emerging challenges in shareholder visibility, voting rights, engagement strategy and corporate accountability.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Kingsdale Advisors, Canada's leading shareholder and governance advisory firm serving issuers across North America, today announced the publication of The Future of Ownership: Tokenization and the Next Frontier of Corporate Governance, examining how tokenization could reshape securities ownership, shareholder rights and engagement strategy.







The Future of Ownership: Tokenization and the Next Frontier of Corporate Governance

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As financial institutions, exchanges and market infrastructure providers accelerate tokenization, new models for issuing, holding and transferring securities are emerging across global capital markets. These developments offer opportunities for greater efficiency and market access. However, they also introduce important questions about legal ownership, shareholder entitlements and the integrity of corporate governance processes.

Drawing on its expertise in shareholder strategy, proxy voting and corporate governance, Kingsdale explores how these developments could affect companies' ability to identify shareholders, administer voting rights and maintain effective investor engagement.

Wes Hall, Founder and CEO, Kingsdale Advisors, said, "Kingsdale has been at the forefront of shifts in how shareholders hold their shares, and through it all, trust has remained constant. Knowing who owns your shares, who controls the vote and how vote integrity is protected is a strategic imperative and the foundation of shareholder democracy. This paper sets the agenda for the conversation boards need to be having today."

The Emerging Ownership Gap

Central to Kingsdale's analysis is the ownership gap, reflecting the potential divergence between economic exposure, legally recognized shareholder rights, issuer visibility and the processes through which those rights are administered.

As issuer-sponsored securities, custodial arrangements and synthetic tokenized products develop alongside conventional markets, public companies face the prospect of greater complexity in identifying investors, administering entitlements and maintaining effective shareholder engagement.

The publication examines five developments shaping the future of tokenized capital markets:

Institutional adoption and market infrastructure: The growing role of financial institutions, exchanges and securities infrastructure providers in advancing tokenization. Regulatory developments: Emerging frameworks in Canada and the United States governing tokenized securities, ownership recognition and investor protections. Shareholder democracy and voting integrity: The implications for shareholder identification, proxy voting, entitlement reconciliation and corporate actions. Governance risks: The legal, operational and oversight challenges arising from increasingly interconnected traditional and blockchain-based markets. The road ahead: Potential market scenarios, Kingsdale's illustrative projections through 2033 and key indicators boards should monitor as adoption progresses.

Together, these priorities underscore the need for greater coordination among boards, investor relations teams, corporate secretaries, transfer agents, custodians and proxy intermediaries.

Aaron Boles, President, Kingsdale Advisors, said, "As securities ownership becomes increasingly complex, boards must strengthen shareholder intelligence, safeguard voting rights and ensure their governance frameworks are prepared for evolving market structures. Early preparation will be critical to preserving shareholder confidence."

The publication reinforces Kingsdale's central perspective that the evolution of market infrastructure must be accompanied by strong governance, clear accountability and effective shareholder protections.

For a private dialogue with Kingsdale on the future of securities ownership and how boards and issuers can prepare for the governance implications of tokenization, email strategy@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

Read the paper

About Kingsdale Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is Canada's leading advisor to North American issuers on governance matters, shareholder activism, hostile bids, M&A transactions, and routine AGMs where risk quietly accumulates before anyone notices. Since 2003, Kingsdale has protected more Canadian boards and secured more shareholder votes for Canadian issuers than any other firm. Operating as a single integrated team across shareholder strategy, governance advisory, proxy solicitation, corporate actions, and institutional and retail engagement, Kingsdale provides one point of accountability from the first conversation to the final outcome.

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