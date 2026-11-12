Illinois Office of Tourism Kicks Off Holiday Campaign with Keepsake Ornaments Celebrating a Milestone Year for Illinois

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - This holiday season, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's (DCEO) Office of Tourism is launching a holiday campaign encouraging travelers to discover the experiences, traditions, and moments that make this time of year in Illinois so special.

The campaign highlights the Middle Wonderland Ornaments; a custom collection of five ornaments created together with the Chicago Ornament Company. Each keepsake ornament represents an Illinois icon and region of the state, including a Chicago Dog, Historic Trolley, Northern Cardinal, Route 66 Sign, and an Illinois state-shaped ornament with a heart in the middle.

Consumers can bring a piece of Illinois home this holiday season by entering the Middle Wonderland Sweepstakes for a chance to win their own handcrafted Middle Wonderland Ornament collection. One grand prize winner will also receive the full ornament collection plus a $1,800 Expedia travel voucher for their next Illinois winter getaway. The Middle Wonderland Sweepstakes will be promoted in 14 markets in and near Illinois through paid and organic social media, influencers, digital banners and during the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade.

"Illinois has so much to celebrate, and these ornaments and our holiday campaign are joyful ways to honor the places, people and moments that made this year so memorable," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "More than holiday decorations, the ornaments are keepsakes that bring a little of Illinois' spirit and the season's wonder into homes across the state."

The holiday campaign is now live with placements across 20 markets in eight states - including throughout Illinois, the Midwest and as far as Denver. The campaign will appear across digital, TV, audio, out-of-home platforms, and travel platforms, including a Travel Deal Tuesday on travel booking app, Hopper, on Dec. 1, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

A second-generation family business, Chicago Ornament Company brings Illinois' stories to life through the art of ornaments. As part of her craft, owner Pauline Eadie preserves this centuries-old tradition to celebrate the people, places and traditions that make the state unique, while fostering global connection to Illinois from places as far away as Japan and Poland. Pieces such as the official Chicago collection and now, the Middle Wonderland Ornament collection, embody this blend of local pride and global connection.

"Big Lincoln" Balloon Returns to the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Also, in celebration of the season, Enjoy Illinois will again appear at The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on November 21. Its dazzling parade balloon, "Big Lincoln," will return after its 2025 debut, bringing a whimsical touch of state pride to one of Illinois' most beloved holiday traditions. "Big Lincoln," a 35-foot larger-than-life version of President Abraham Lincoln, celebrates the 16th president as the state's favorite son and trip-planning avatar on enjoyillinois.com.

This year, a double-decker bus will accompany the "Big Lincoln" balloon dressed for the season with the Enjoy Illinois' holiday campaign festive design and glowing garland. On the bus's open-air upper deck, holiday revelers will wave to the crowd as a DJ spins seasonal favorites, spreading cheer along Michigan Avenue.

Experience the Magic of Illinois During the Holidays

During the holidays in Illinois, travelers can find craft-filled markets, spectacular light displays, special events, outdoor winter wonder, and beloved annual traditions in every region of the state. From open-air European style Christkindlmarkets to holiday parades, brightly lit gardens, shopping from Illinois Makers, ice skating, skiing and even visiting a reindeer ranch, Illinois is full of festive opportunities for any traveler. Illinois is even home to Hallmark's inaugural Merriest Christmas Town, Carlinville. Located along historic Route 66, this town about 55 miles southwest of Springfield was given the honor for its small-town charm, community spirit, and festivities along its historic square.

To find more holiday inspiration and custom itineraries across the state, visit enjoyillinois.com; and to experience in Illinois and to enter for a chance to win an Illinois winter trip and a custom collection of ornaments, visit enjoyillinois.com/middle-wonderland.

About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's (DCEO) Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323554