Smart Infrastructure Market worth $3.62 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Infrastructure Market is expected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2026 to USD 3.62 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2026 to 2032.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Smart Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Smart Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2032

2019-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 1.08 billion

USD 1.08 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.26 billion

USD 1.26 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 3.62 billion

USD 3.62 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 19.1%

Smart Infrastructure Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is driven by rising demand for energy efficiency, operational reliability, intelligent automation, and sustainable infrastructure management.

By offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

By focus area, the smart healthcare segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

By end user, the industrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=7673302

The growing adoption of AI-powered infrastructure management, increasing urbanization, and the rising complexity of connected infrastructure networks are transforming the Smart Infrastructure Market. AI is becoming a critical technology for improving operational efficiency, asset reliability, resource optimization, and sustainability across buildings, transportation, utilities, and industrial facilities. Modern AI platforms provide predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, intelligent building automation, traffic optimization, and data-driven infrastructure management. For instance, Siemens' Building X platform supports smart building management, while Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure portfolio enables energy management and infrastructure optimization. Similarly, Cisco Spaces supports connected building operations through occupancy analytics and space utilization insights. These solutions demonstrate the growing adoption of smart infrastructure technologies across commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure. Organizations are leveraging IoT sensors, cloud platforms, predictive analytics, and digital twins to improve asset performance, reduce operating costs, enhance security, and strengthen infrastructure resilience. As organizations modernize infrastructure and manage increasingly interconnected systems, demand for scalable, automated, data-driven smart infrastructure solutions is expected to keep growing.

By service type, the managed services segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

The managed services segment represents an important part of the Smart Infrastructure Market as organizations increasingly adopt connected infrastructure technologies and require continuous monitoring, maintenance, and operational support. Smart infrastructure solutions help service providers manage building automation, intelligent transportation systems, connected utilities, and industrial infrastructure. Managed service providers help organizations monitor infrastructure performance, optimize resource utilization, manage cybersecurity risks, and maintain reliable operations across geographically distributed facilities. By combining IoT monitoring, cloud-based platforms, AI-powered analytics, and predictive maintenance, managed services help organizations improve operational efficiency and reduce infrastructure management complexity. The segment is particularly important for applications such as smart buildings, connected transportation networks, utility management, industrial facilities, and smart city infrastructure, where continuous system monitoring and timely maintenance are critical. Managed service providers also enable remote diagnostics, asset performance monitoring, software updates, cybersecurity management, and automated reporting. As organizations seek to reduce internal IT burdens, improve system reliability, and access specialized technical expertise, demand for managed smart infrastructure services is expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Request for Proposal: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=7673302

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period.

The commercial segment represents a major end-user category in the Smart Infrastructure Market as businesses increasingly invest in intelligent buildings, connected facilities, and efficient infrastructure management. Commercial establishments, including offices, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, and business parks, require smart solutions to optimize building operations, improve energy efficiency, enhance occupant comfort, and strengthen security. Smart infrastructure technologies let organizations monitor building performance, automate lighting and HVAC systems, manage access control, and optimize space use through real-time data and connected devices. The growing adoption of building management systems, IoT sensors, AI-powered analytics, and cloud-based platforms is supporting demand for smart infrastructure across commercial facilities. These solutions enable predictive maintenance, energy monitoring, automated facility management, and improved coordination between building systems. Additionally, integrating digital twins, intelligent security systems, and connected workplace technologies helps businesses reduce operating costs, improve asset utilization, and enhance occupant experiences. As commercial property owners and facility managers increasingly prioritize operational efficiency, sustainability, safety, and smart building modernization, the commercial segment is expected to remain a significant contributor to the Smart Infrastructure Market.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America remains a key regional market for smart infrastructure, supported by its advanced digital infrastructure, high adoption of connected technologies, significant investments in smart buildings, and strong presence of leading technology providers. Organizations across the US and Canada are adopting smart infrastructure solutions to improve building operations, modernize transportation networks, optimize utility management, and strengthen infrastructure security. The region's established technology ecosystem, growing data center investment and increasing focus on energy efficiency and infrastructure modernization further support market adoption. Organizations are increasingly integrating AI-powered analytics, IoT sensors, cloud platforms, digital twins, and real-time monitoring systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce infrastructure management costs. The growing focus on smart city development, intelligent transportation, connected utilities, and sustainable building operations is reinforcing North America's position in the Smart Infrastructure Market. Government investments in infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity, and digital transformation are also creating opportunities for technology providers to deliver integrated and scalable solutions.

Request Pricing: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=7673302

Top Companies in Smart Infrastructure Market:

The Top Companies in Smart Infrastructure Market are Siemens (Germany), Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), ABB (Switzerland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Intel (US), Oracle (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Fujitsu (Japan), Itron (US), and Accenture (Ireland).

Smart Infrastructure Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment & Funding Context

The Smart Infrastructure Market is attracting investment as governments and enterprises modernize infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and integrate connected technologies. Demand for AI-powered infrastructure management, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart building automation, intelligent transportation, and energy optimization is driving funding. Investments are increasingly directed toward digital twins, cloud-based platforms, smart grids, connected devices, cybersecurity, and automated infrastructure management systems. Established technology providers and emerging smart technology companies are investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, infrastructure development, and AI-enabled solutions to improve reliability, reduce operating costs, strengthen resilience, and support sustainability goals.

Revenue Shift Context

The Smart Infrastructure Market is shifting from conventional infrastructure management toward AI-enabled, connected, and data-driven platforms and services. Revenue is increasingly generated through infrastructure software, cloud-based management platforms, predictive maintenance, intelligent building systems, and real-time monitoring solutions. Growth is supported by applications such as smart building automation, intelligent transportation, smart utility management, digital twins, asset optimization, and connected infrastructure operations. Service revenue is also expanding through consulting, implementation, system integration, cybersecurity, managed services, and ongoing technical support as organizations modernize existing infrastructure.

Global Smart Infrastructure Market spending is projected to rise from USD 1.26 billion in 2026 to USD 3.62 billion by 2032, at a 19.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for smart city development, energy-efficient buildings, intelligent transportation networks, resilient utilities, and industrial automation. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, product enhancements, and investments in digital infrastructure are further supporting market expansion.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the Smart Infrastructure Market is driven by technology providers seeking to strengthen their digital infrastructure portfolios, expand AI capabilities, and improve building and asset management solutions. Recent transactions reflect growing interest in AI-powered infrastructure management, renewable energy asset monitoring, data streaming, and smart building automation. For example, IBM's March 2026 acquisition of Confluent strengthened its real-time data streaming capabilities to support enterprise AI and connected applications. Johnson Controls' April 2026 acquisition of Nantum AI expanded its OpenBlue platform with AI-powered energy optimization, HVAC control, and real-time building performance management. Similarly, IBM's October 2024 acquisition of Prescinto strengthened its renewable energy asset management capabilities, enabling AI-driven monitoring and optimization of solar, wind, and energy-storage assets. Siemens' acquisition of Heliox in January 2024 expanded its electric vehicle charging portfolio for depot and en-route charging applications. These transactions highlight the industry's focus on integrating AI, data platforms, automation, and asset management technologies to improve operational efficiency, infrastructure reliability, and sustainability.

SMART INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description April 2026 Acquisition Johnson Controls (Ireland) Nantum AI (US) Johnson Controls acquired Nantum AI to strengthen its OpenBlue digital building platform with AI-powered energy optimization, HVAC control, and real-time building performance management capabilities. March 2026 Acquisition IBM (US) Confluent (US) IBM completed its acquisition of Confluent to strengthen its real-time data streaming capabilities and support enterprise AI and connected applications. October 2024 Acquisition IBM (US) Prescinto (India) IBM acquired Prescinto, an AI-enabled renewable energy asset-performance management provider, to strengthen IBM Maximo's capabilities for monitoring and optimizing solar, wind, and energy-storage assets. January 2024 Acquisition Siemens (Germany) Heliox (Netherlands) Siemens AG acquired Heliox, a technology leader in DC fast-charging solutions. The acquisition complements Siemens' existing eMobility charging portfolio, adding products and solutions ranging from 40 kilowatts (kW) to megawatt charging solutions for depots and en-route charging.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 9.0-18.0%, representing a fragmented market. This fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, accounting for about 10-20% of total market share, are Siemens, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Cisco, IBM, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, ABB Ltd, Hitachi, and Huawei.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Smart Infrastructure Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Market Reports:

Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime, By End User (Government, Commercial Organizations) - Global Forecast to 2032

Smart Cities Market by Focus Area, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services (Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Lighting, and E-Governance) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-infrastructure-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-infrastructure.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-infrastructure-market-worth-3-62-billion-by-2032--report-by-marketsandmarkets-302937662.html