Elektros, Inc.: Elektros To Meet with Highly Influential Individual Today to Explore Potential Acquisition of Multi-Port Ev Charging Patent

11:00 a.m. meeting near West Palm Beach will examine possible patent acquisition structures; discussions remain preliminary and no transaction is assured.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a publicly traded company, today announced that it is scheduled to meet at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a highly influential prospective individual at an undisclosed location in Florida, not far from West Palm Beach. The meeting is expected to focus on the Company's patented multi-port electric-vehicle charging technology and whether the individual may have an interest in acquiring some or all of the Company's patent rights.

The contemplated discussion is an initial meeting of the minds only. ELEKTROS intends to use the meeting to understand the prospective individual's objectives and to discuss whether a potential transaction involving the patent could make strategic and commercial sense. The identity of the individual and the meeting location are not being disclosed at this preliminary stage.

Preliminary Meeting Scheduled for Today

Potential Patent Transaction Remains Exploratory

The discussions are preliminary and exploratory. The parties may consider a potential purchase or other transfer of some or all rights associated with the patent, potentially including a full assignment of the patent rights to the prospective individual or an entity he may represent. No price, valuation, transaction structure, exclusivity, definitive agreement, or closing timetable has been agreed. The meeting is not a signed transaction, commitment, offer, or assurance that a transaction will occur. Any potential transaction would be subject to due diligence, negotiation, required approvals, definitive written documentation, and other customary conditions.

The Patented Multi-Port Charging Architecture

The technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles," issued January 13, 2026. As described in the patent, the architecture brings multiple power inputs together and uses electronic control to assess supply and vehicle requirements, balance inputs, and provide adjusted output to an electric vehicle. The patent record identifies the invention as a multi-port charging assembly; the existence of the patent does not establish any particular charging speed or commercial performance.

A Market Focused on Charging Speed

Why high-speed charging matters: Reuters reported on April 24, 2026, that BYD was making ultra-fast charging central to its effort to address driver concerns about long charging times and range anxiety. Reuters quoted BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li describing flash charging as important because it "solves the last barrier for EV adoption." Bloomberg reported on January 28, 2026, that long refueling times had been a "stumbling block to EV adoption," while U.S. networks added approximately 11,300 ultra-fast charging cords in 2025, a 48% increase from 2024, according to data cited in the report. These third-party reports describe broader industry developments and do not validate ELEKTROS' technology or imply any relationship, endorsement, or transaction involving ELEKTROS.

ELEKTROS believes that multi-input charging architectures could contribute to a paradigm shift in the high-speed EV charging sector if engineering, safety, compatibility, and commercial requirements can be successfully addressed. That is the company's view of the technology's potential-not a claim that a paradigm shift has occurred or that the patented system has achieved a verified charging result. The company has previously described an aspirational objective of approximately six to seven minutes for a full recharge; that objective has not been demonstrated or independently verified and is not being represented as an available product capability.

CEO Commentary

"We believe this patent merits serious, thoughtful evaluation because charging speed and convenience remain important issues for the electric-vehicle market," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Today's meeting is preliminary. Our focus is to understand the prospective individual's interest, review possible structures, and determine whether there is a basis for further discussions. No agreement has been reached."

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the anticipated meeting, potential interest in the patent, possible negotiations, a potential sale or assignment of patent rights, and the potential applications or performance of the technology. The meeting may be postponed, changed, or may not occur, and discussions may end without an agreement. There can be no assurance that any party will make an offer, that terms will be agreed, that a transaction will be approved or completed, or that the technology can be engineered, tested, certified, commercialized, or achieve any particular charging speed. Actual results may differ materially due to technical and engineering challenges, battery and vehicle compatibility, electrical and thermal safety, regulatory requirements, intellectual-property matters, financing, counterparties, competition, market acceptance, and other risks. The patent itself does not prove commercial feasibility or a specific charging-time outcome. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, and tax advisers.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol: ELEK Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com | Website: elektros.energy

Industry Reporting and Patent Record

Industry reporting referenced: Reuters, "BYD doubles down on fast charging to target China's EV holdouts," April 24, 2026 (reuters.com); Bloomberg, "Charging Companies Bet US Drivers Want More Ultra-Fast Stations," January 28, 2026 (bloomberg.com). Patent record: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1; USPTO Patent Center, Application No. 18/049,373.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-to-meet-with-highly-influential-individual-today-to-explore-potential-acquisiti-1250472