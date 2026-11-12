Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Shandi Tocheri, Chair Toronto Chapter, 100 Women in Finance ("100WF") and Partner, Client Relationship Manager at Coleford Investment Management Ltd., and members of the organization, joined Christa Dewar, Vice President, Business Development, TSX Trust, and Kelsey Gunderson, Head of TMX Markets Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of 100 Women in Finance.





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100WF is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, the organization's membership spans more than 30 locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement and impact initiatives. Through professional development, meaningful connections and mentorship opportunities, 100WF supports women throughout their careers while cultivating the next generation of finance professionals. As it marks 25 years of impact, 100WF remains dedicated to advancing opportunities for women and helping shape the future of the global finance industry.

For more information, please visit 100women.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323743