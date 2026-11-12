Data Acquisition System Market worth $4.10 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Data Acquisition System Market is projected to grow from USD 2.94 billion in 2026 to USD 4.10 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Data Acquisition System Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Data Acquisition System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 2.94 billion

USD 2.94 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 4.10 billion

USD 4.10 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 5.7%

Data Acquisition System Market Trends & Insights:

The data acquisition system market is expected to grow significantly as industries increase investments in industrial automation, smart manufacturing, electrification, advanced testing, and connected monitoring across automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, energy & power, healthcare, and electronics applications. The market is further driven by rising demand for real-time measurement, high-speed data capture, scalable channel configurations, remote monitoring, and automated testing. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as National Instruments, Keysight Technologies, Spectris, AMETEK, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, including advancements in modular, wireless, high-speed, software-enabled, and cloud-connected data acquisition technologies, are further strengthening adoption across high-value testing, monitoring, and industrial applications.

By offering, the software segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By speed, the ultra-high (>100 MS/S) segment is expected to register a CAGR of ~7.9% between 2026 and 2032.

By application, the testing segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~6.1% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the wireless communication & infrastructure segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific led the data acquisition system market with a share of ~38.5%, in terms of value, in 2025.

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The global data acquisition system market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for real-time measurement, automated testing, process monitoring, and data-driven decision-making across sectors such as automotive & transportation, industrial manufacturing, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electronics, healthcare, and wireless communication & infrastructure. The growing emphasis on Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing, electrification, connected equipment, and predictive maintenance is supporting the adoption of DAQ systems. Advancements in high-speed, modular, multi-channel, wireless, and software-enabled data acquisition are improving sampling speed, measurement accuracy, synchronization, scalability, and real-time analysis. In addition, the increasing use of DAQ systems for vehicle and battery testing, NVH and structural testing, aerospace qualification, manufacturing quality control, and equipment monitoring is creating new avenues for market expansion.

Software segment to register highest CAGR in data acquisition system market during forecast period.

Based on offerings, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of automated data-processing solutions for accurate, reliable, and real-time measurement across automotive, aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing applications. Data acquisition software enables systems to convert raw sensor measurements into actionable analytics directly on local workstations, edge controllers, and cloud platforms, simplifying system configuration and improving data reliability. This approach is particularly suited to applications requiring high processing speed, advanced noise filtering, automated diagnostics, and real-time visualization, while supporting predictive maintenance and smart testing operations. Furthermore, the growing integration of software interfaces such as LabVIEW, MATLAB, Python APIs, and OPC UA is expanding the functionality of data acquisition platforms across industrial and research environments.

Aerospace & defense segment to account for significant share of data acquisition system market in 2032.

Based on vertical, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to capture a significant share of the data acquisition system industry in 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of testing and measurement solutions across commercial aircraft, military aviation, spacecraft, and defense systems. Data acquisition systems enable accurate measurement of vibration, acoustics, strain, pressure, temperature, and flight parameters, supporting structural integrity, mission safety, and regulatory compliance. Their growing use in wind tunnel testing, flight test instrumentation, engine diagnostics, structural health monitoring, and environmental stress screening is further supporting segment growth. Additionally, the increasing integration of ruggedized hardware with modular instrumentation, high-speed sampling, and real-time analytical software is expanding system functionality across critical aerospace and defense applications.

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Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR in data acquisition system market between 2026 and 2032.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrial automation, expanding automotive and electric vehicle production, semiconductor manufacturing, and increasing investments in smart manufacturing across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other Asian economies. The region is witnessing rising demand for data acquisition systems across automotive, industrial automation, electronics, aerospace & defense, energy & power, and research and development applications. The strong manufacturing and electronics ecosystem, coupled with increasing deployment of automated production and testing systems, is supporting regional market expansion. In addition, the growing adoption of DAQ systems for EV and battery testing, semiconductor testing, equipment monitoring, industrial process measurement, and automated manufacturing is creating opportunities for advanced data acquisition technologies.

Key Players

The data acquisition system companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Spectris (UK), Amtek Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Tektronix Inc. (US), Adlink Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan), and Dewesoft D.O.O (Slovenia), among others. These players have a strong market presence in data acquisition technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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