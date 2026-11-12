Bybit Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy Returns With 80,000 USDT in Weekly Prizes, Simplifying On-Ramp to Crypto

PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2026

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has relaunched its Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy rewards fiesta, offering new users a streamlined way to build digital asset holdings with an 80,000 USDT weekly prize pool and a participation threshold as low as 20 USDT.

From November 5, 2026 to March 30, 2027, Bybit's Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy event distills the crypto onboarding journey into three steps and rewards every milestone along the way.

Fiat to Crypto in Minutes

For many first-time participants, a wide gap between interest in digital assets and actual ownership remains. Complex interfaces, fragmented payment options, and multi-step conversion flows that could take up days continue to slow adoption across the industry.

Bybit's fiat-to-crypto experience has the answer. The platform supports over 65 fiat currencies through three complementary channels: One-Click Buy for instant card and bank purchases, Fiat Deposit for direct bank transfers, and Bybit P2P for flexible peer-to-peer transactions in local currencies for eligible users. Together, these channels give new entrants access to more than 300 digital assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT and popular altcoins, without requiring prior crypto holdings or multi-step wallet setups.

In addition to the simplified user experience, Bybit's Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy turns essential onboarding actions into opportunities to earn. Eligible new participants may enter to complete three tasks through the Bybit Rewards Hub:

Register and verify: Creating a Bybit account and complete Identity Verification. First-time deposits: Adding a minimum of 20 USDT via Bybit P2P, Fiat Deposit or One-Click Buy. Trading: Accumulating at least 100 USDT in combined trading volume across Spot and Derivatives markets.

Each completed task generates Lucky Draw tickets, with every ticket representing one entry into the weekly prize draw for a share of the 80,000 USDT pool. The weekly reset means consistent participation throughout the nearly five-month campaign period can compound into multiple chances at rewards.

Bybit is committed to removing friction from the crypto experience. Behind every deposit and trade sits the platform's institutional-grade infrastructure: deep global liquidity, real-time order matching, and a payment rail engineered for speed and reliability across dozens of currencies and geographies. For new entrants, that means less time navigating technical complexity and more time engaging with the market.

Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy is available exclusively to newly registered Bybit users who meet eligibility requirements during the event period. Terms and conditions apply. For full details on participation rules and potential restrictions, eligible users may visit: Bybit Fiat-to-Crypto Frenzy: Complete Simple Tasks for a Chance to Win a Share of 80,000 USDT

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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Learn more at Bybit.com.

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