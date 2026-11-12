Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Fact or Fad? Parsing Food Trends From Real Nutrition Science to Support Health

by 3P Editors

Originally published on TriplePundit

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / As the Guiding Stars nutrition guidance program celebrates 20 years, we're taking a look back down memory lane at the food fads that flared up and fizzled out and the ways science-backed nutrition guidance has advanced based on real evidence.



(Image courtesy of Guiding Stars)

Who remembers the Cabbage Soup Diet? What about the Grapefruit Diet, or the South Beach Diet? Fad diets like these don't pop up out of nowhere. They're actually a big business. The U.S. weight loss industry, which includes everything from diet plans and cookbooks to behavioral coaching, is valued at more than $300 billion annually.

At the same time, what people eat is shaped by much more than willpower or the latest trend. The time people have to cook, their levels of income, the neighborhoods they live in, and whether there's a grocery store nearby all influence what ends up on the dinner table. Public health experts call these factors the social determinants of health.

While food fads come and go, experts agree the best bet for nutrition and health is to be able to understand evidence-based nutrition science and apply it to daily choices. Clear, unbiased nutrition information can also help people make the most of the options and budgets they have. Still, shoppers can understandably become confused or overwhelmed by conflicting information about health and an ever-expanding list of options at the grocery store.

Confusion about how to access evidence-based nutrition guidance is what inspired the creation of Guiding Stars. The nutrition guidance program has been helping people make informed choices at the grocery store since 2006, evolving from a retailer initiative to a trusted program used by grocers, schools, hospitals and workplaces across the United States.

As Guiding Stars celebrates 20 years, we're taking a look back down memory lane at the food fads that flared up and fizzled out and the ways science-backed nutrition guidance has advanced based on real evidence.

2000s: The Low-Carb Craze

The fad: Dr. Robert Atkins first popularized avoiding carbohydrates in favor of fats and proteins with his 1972 book "Dr. Atkins' Diet Revolution." The book sold millions of copies in the 1970s, but peak low-carb popularity came decades later when the fad saw a mainstream resurgence of public interest in the 2000s.

The Atkins Diet calls for limiting carbohydrate intake while emphasizing high-fiber vegetables, proteins and fats. In 2003, Miami cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatston released his own spin on low-carb eating with his bestselling book "The South Beach Diet," which emphasizes limiting simple carbs with a "high glycemic index" while emphasizing complex carbs such as beans and whole grains along with lean proteins and non-saturated fats.

The science: While millions of Americans were counting carbs, evidence-based nutrition guidance continued to recommend a balanced diet based on ingredient diversity and nutrient density rather than restriction. The 2005 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended choosing "a variety of nutrient-dense foods and beverages" from across the food groups, including fiber-rich fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Even with clear and evidence-based guidance recommending a balanced, uncomplicated approach, people were understandably overwhelmed by diet trends presenting conflicting information and grocery shelves filling fast with new options.

In 2006, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation released the inaugural Food and Health Survey to capture the U.S. public's understanding about health and their rising levels of anxiety and confusion over the daily choices that support their health long-term. Only a third of respondents to the landmark survey believed the health information they received was consistent, and many reported avoiding foods the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended because trends led them to believe they were not healthy.

Though they weren't always sure what to look for, most people said they used the labels on food packages to help them decide what to purchase. Nine out of 10 respondents consulted at least one element of the package before tossing an item in the cart.

Findings like these inspired Guiding Stars to launch what is now the longest running on-shelf nutrition rating program in the United States. An independent scientific advisory panel started developing the system's patented rating algorithms before the program first hit store shelves in 2006.

The algorithms leverage the latest nutrition science and standards from leading national and international health organizations to rate tens of thousands of products in a consumer-friendly system that helps shoppers make informed choices that support good health.



(Image courtesy of Guiding Stars)

Under the program's current criteria, food and beverage products are scored based on attributes to encourage (such as fiber, whole grains and Omega-3 fatty acids) and attributes to limit (such as added sugars, chemical preservatives and artificial colors). Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn one, two or three stars, indicating "good," "better" or "best" nutritional value.

The program expanded quickly, and in 2009 the U.S. Surgeon General cited Guiding Stars as improving nutrition at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) inaugural Conference on Obesity Prevention.

Early 2010s: The Juice Cleanse Boom and the Rise of 'Ancestral Eating'

The fad: Dieters pivoted to "eating like cavemen" by cutting out grains and legumes. The so-called paleolithic (or paleo) diet focused on foods that would have been available before early systems of agriculture, emphasizing meats, fish, nuts and seeds, and non-starchy vegetables.

While some were eating like our ancestors, others dabbled in cold-pressed juice cleanses. Though healthcare professionals repeatedly warned that juice cleanse crash diets could be harmful, the allure of a trendy quick fix dominated social media for years at the time.

The science: The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are updated every five years based on a systematic review of the latest nutrition science. The 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans encouraged people to increase their intake of whole grains, fruits and vegetables, seafood, and low-fat milk products while cutting back on sodium, saturated and trans fats, added sugars, and refined grains.

Accompanying the new guidelines was a transition from the MyPyramid, or "food pyramid," guidance to a new system called MyPlate. The MyPlate graphic is divided into four sections (vegetables, fruits, grains and protein), with the aim of providing a simple visual reminder to build half of every plate with fruits and vegetables in alignment with the federal dietary guidelines.



(Image courtesy of Guiding Stars)

As nutrition science and dietary recommendations evolved, so did the Guiding Stars program. Algorithms are regularly reviewed by Guiding Stars' independent scientific advisory panel based on changes in dietary guidelines, nutrition policies and new evidence. In the 2010s, the advisory panel amended the Guiding Stars algorithm to have more conservative limits for added sugars based on guidance from global health authorities.

"Throughout the three years that Guiding Stars has been in the market, the algorithm has been reviewed and adjusted as needed to ensure that we remain consistent with the most current nutrition recommendations," dietitian Leslie Fischer, PhD, a member of the Guiding Stars scientific advisory panel, said at the time. "Guiding Stars was designed with the public's health in mind and these algorithm changes will help consumers choose more nutritious foods for themselves and their families."

Evidence supporting Guiding Stars' simple translation of nutrition science was also building. In 2013, research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture published in the journal Food Policy found that Guiding Stars' front-of-pack and shelf-tag nutrition scoring significantly shifted consumer demand toward more nutritious food choices.

Mid to late 2010s: The Plant-Based Meat Craze

The fad: The novelty of upstart plant-based meat brands took the world by storm, with curious diners lining up to give them a go. While a steady subset of consumers still choose plant-based options often, the mass-market allure of alt-meat faded.

In a 2019 survey from the International Food Information Council, over 70 percent of Americans who tried plant-based meat said they did it because they like to sample new foods or they "were curious after hearing a lot about them."

The science: The 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans aimed to tackle the rising rates of chronic disease in the United States with a notable shift. Rather than focusing primarily on individual food groups or nutrients to encourage or limit, the 2015 guidelines aimed to take into account overall eating patterns and their food and nutrient characteristics.

By focusing on balance, variety, nutrient density and portion size, the guidelines aimed to create an "adaptable framework" that can be tailored to personal preferences and fit within a range of budgets.

The corresponding updates to Guiding Stars' algorithm changed how the rating system scored dietary cholesterol and Omega-3 fatty acids. By now, Guiding Stars was the largest nutrition guidance program in North America, covering 2,450 stores in 22 U.S. states and parts of Canada. Research in both the United States and Canada further shows that Guiding Stars ratings positively impact consumer behavior toward more nutritious choices.

2020s: Keto, Gut Health and GLP-1s

The fad: As we made our way through the 2020s, the high-fat ketogenic diet evolved into a focus on gut health, fermented foods and the cultural rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Even as food fads pass at breakneck speed in the social media age, Americans by and large are becoming more health-conscious and paying closer attention to the nutritional value of what they eat.

The science: The United States is at a critical moment with respect to health. More than 60 percent of Americans have at least one chronic disease, and 40 percent have two or more. Making better choices about diet and nutrition can have a transformative effect on preventing and managing chronic disease, potentially improving the health of millions of Americans.

Even as the fads had their 15 minutes before slowly fading, Guiding Stars has continued to keep pace with the latest advances in nutrition science - launching a beverage algorithm in 2022 and releasing algorithm updates in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The scientific advisory panel has started its standard review of the most recently updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans and will amend its algorithm as needed to align.

While the science behind the Guiding Stars system advances, the apple icons with highlighted stars above remain simple enough to inform consumers in a single glance - not only on grocery store shelves, but also on product packaging, on the Guiding Stars website, and in the Guiding Stars app - simplifying everyday nutritious food choices based on the latest science.

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SOURCE: Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fact-or-fad-parsing-food-trends-from-real-nutrition-science-to-support-1250518