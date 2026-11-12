New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Lifesight, the unified marketing measurement platform, is featured in EMARKETER's Ad Measurement Trends H2 2026 report, published October 23. EMARKETER interviewed Rajeev Nair, Lifesight's co-founder and Chief Product Officer, for the report, which examines how marketers are rethinking measurement as methods multiply and the pressure to prove business impact grows.

The report looks at how marketers are adapting as AI changes both how measurement works and what it can capture. Nair was interviewed alongside measurement and marketing leaders from across the advertising ecosystem, offering perspectives from several parts of the industry on where measurement practice is heading.

The report covers three shifts in particular:

Unified measurement is moving from running several methodologies side by side to interpreting how they work together. The question is no longer which method to trust, but how marketing mix modeling (MMM), incrementality testing and attribution inform one another when they point in different directions.

Incrementality testing and MMM are converging into a single feedback loop. Experiments calibrate the model, and the model shows teams where the next experiment will be most valuable.

As measurement outputs increasingly drive automated media decisions, independent causal validation and human oversight matter more. When recommendations flow straight into budgets and bidding, a flawed assumption scales as quickly as a sound one.

"Most marketing teams have plenty of measurement. What they're missing is a single answer they can trust," said Nair. "MMM, incrementality and attribution each tell part of the story. The value comes from connecting them, so experiments sharpen the model and the model shows you where to test next. As AI starts acting on those outputs, a sound causal foundation is what stops automation from scaling the wrong bets."

Lifesight's platform combines geo-based incrementality testing, causal MMM and incrementality-adjusted attribution. It reports incremental revenue and incremental return on ad spend (iROAS) by channel, so marketing and finance teams can review results in one place. In March 2026, Lifesight introduced Mia, an AI agent that generates recommendations from the platform's unified measurement data.

Over the past year, Lifesight has taken several steps related to measurement methodology and research. The company open-sourced Horizon, its forecasting engine, and published the benchmarks and validation methodology that accompany it. It also formed a Scientific Advisory Council of academic researchers to review the scientific accuracy of its models.

Lifesight also sponsored The State of Unified Marketing Measurement, a research report published by Winterberry Group on September 30, 2026. The report is based on a survey of 121 enterprise marketers at the vice president level and above, conducted in July and August 2026. According to Winterberry Group, 83 percent of respondents identified unified marketing measurement as a leading priority, while 9 percent said they can currently practice it "extremely well." The full report is available from the Winterberry Group website.

In addition, Lifesight relaunched its free Unified Marketing Measurement Academy, which offers educational material on measurement methods for marketing professionals.

The full Ad Measurement Trends H2 2026 report is available on the EMARKETER website.

About Lifesight

Lifesight is a unified marketing measurement platform that helps brands understand what drives growth. By combining marketing mix modeling, incrementality testing and incrementality-adjusted attribution in a single platform, Lifesight gives marketing and finance leaders one view of performance across channels, so they can allocate budget with confidence. Lifesight works with 300+ brands. Learn more at lifesight.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323383