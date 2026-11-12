Recombinant Proteins Market worth $3.90 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Recombinant Proteins Market is projected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2031 from USD 2.63 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 432 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 408 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Recombinant Proteins Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Recombinant Proteins Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.63 billion

USD 2.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.90 billion

USD 3.90 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.2%

Recombinant Proteins Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the recombinant proteins market in 2025.

Growth factors & chemokines accounted for the largest share of 34.9% of the recombinant proteins market in 2025.

Bacterial cells accounted for the largest share of 38.1% of the recombinant proteins market in 2025.

Drug discovery & development accounted for the largest share of 37.2% of the recombinant proteins market in 2025.

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The recombinant proteins market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations increasingly adopt recombinant proteins for drug discovery, biologics development, vaccine production, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy. Recombinant proteins are widely used in target validation, functional assays, cell signaling studies, protein interaction analysis, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Rising demand for high-purity, biologically active proteins is accelerating the adoption of specialized growth factors, cytokines, enzymes, receptors, and immune-related proteins. Advances in protein engineering, gene synthesis, mammalian expression systems, and purification technologies are improving protein yield, stability, consistency, and scalability. Furthermore, the growing pipeline of recombinant therapeutics and increasing demand for engineered proteins with enhanced functionality are creating opportunities for market expansion.

By product, growth factors and chemokines held the largest share of the recombinant proteins market in 2025.

By product, the recombinant proteins market includes growth factors and chemokines, immune response proteins, structural proteins, membrane proteins, kinase proteins, regulatory proteins, recombinant metabolic enzymes, adhesion molecules and receptors, and other recombinant proteins. In 2025, growth factors and chemokines accounted for the largest market share, driven by their extensive use in cell proliferation, differentiation, migration, and immune signaling. These proteins are widely used in drug discovery, stem cell research, cancer biology, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy development. Increasing demand for cytokines, fibroblast growth factors, epidermal growth factors, and other signaling proteins in cell culture and biologics research further supports the category's leading position.

By host cell, mammalian cells are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By host cell, the recombinant proteins market is categorized into mammalian cells, insect cells, yeast and fungi, bacterial cells, and other host cells. Mammalian cells are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of their ability to produce complex recombinant proteins with appropriate folding and post-translational modifications. These systems, particularly Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) and human embryonic kidney (HEK) cells, are widely used to produce therapeutic proteins that require high biological activity and structural consistency. The expanding pipeline of recombinant therapeutics, increasing demand for complex biologics, and advances in cell-line engineering and expression technologies are expected to accelerate the adoption of mammalian expression systems.

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By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the recombinant proteins market, driven by expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and growing research activity across the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are strengthening their capabilities in biologics development, recombinant protein production, and life sciences research. Rising demand for recombinant proteins in drug discovery, vaccine development, diagnostics, and cell culture, alongside the expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations, is creating growth opportunities. Additionally, government initiatives supporting biotechnology innovation, increasing research collaborations, and investments in advanced protein expression and purification technologies are expected to accelerate regional market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the Recombinant Proteins companies include Bio-Techne (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), GenScript (China), and Revvity (US), among others.

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Recombinant Proteins Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The recombinant proteins market is attracting investment as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies expand biologics pipelines, strengthen biomanufacturing capacity, and develop engineered proteins for specialized applications. Funding and capital expenditure are increasingly directed toward improving protein expression, manufacturing scalability, and production consistency. For instance, in April 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) announced an additional USD 2 billion investment in the United States over four years, including USD 1.5 billion in manufacturing capital expenditure and USD 500 million in research and development. The investment is intended to expand manufacturing operations and advance innovation across life sciences. Such commitments support the broader infrastructure required for biologics development and production, reinforcing the role of established market participants in strengthening manufacturing capacity and enabling the development of recombinant protein-based products.

Revenue Shift Context

The recombinant proteins market is witnessing a gradual revenue shift from conventional research-grade proteins toward engineered, high-performance proteins and specialized offerings tailored to specific applications. Heat-stable and hyperactive proteins, animal-free formulations, and GMP-grade products are gaining importance in advanced cell culture and cell therapy development. The global recombinant proteins market is projected to increase from USD 2.63 billion in 2026 to USD 3.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2%. In July 2026, Bio-Techne (US) expanded its AI-engineered designer protein portfolio with additional heat-stable growth factors and cytokines to improve reproducibility and scalability in cell culture workflows. These developments reflect increasing emphasis on product differentiation, consistent performance, and solutions that support the transition from laboratory research to therapeutic manufacturing.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the recombinant proteins market are driven by the need to expand protein portfolios, strengthen research reagent capabilities, and improve access to specialized protein production technologies. These transactions enable companies to broaden their offerings across cell culture, drug discovery, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical development.

RECOMBINANT PROTEINS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Deal Size September 2025 Acquisition Revvity (US) Human Cell Design (France) Revvity has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Human Cell Design, a France-based company. This acquisition will enhance Revvity's portfolio by adding human pancreatic beta cell models and other relevant cell systems for preclinical metabolic disease drug discovery, including therapies targeting GLP-1 and GPCR. NA November 2024 Acquisition Bio-Techne (US) Gemini Bioproducts, LLC (US) Gemini Bioproducts acquired selected fetal bovine serum product rights and inventory from Bio-Techne. This divestiture adjusts Bio-Techne's cell culture media portfolio, allowing a sharper focus on higher-value recombinant proteins and defined reagents for biologics production. NA

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players collectively account for approximately 38.7-44.9% of the global recombinant proteins market, indicating a competitive landscape. This reflects the presence of established life sciences companies with broad recombinant protein portfolios, alongside specialized manufacturers offering application-specific proteins, custom protein expression, and production services. Key market participants include Bio-Techne (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), GenScript (China), and Proteintech Group, Inc. (US). These companies compete through portfolio expansion, recombinant protein engineering, custom expression services, product quality, and global distribution networks. Specialized suppliers also strengthen competition by offering application-specific proteins and custom production capabilities.

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