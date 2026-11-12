Space 11 Corp.: Space 11 Completes Private Placement at a Valuation of More Than $10.5 Billion

The transaction brings new financial resources to the Company, as well as intellectual property in space sports, entertainment and production.

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Space 11 Corp. ("Space 11" or the "Company"), a privately held company, today announced the completion of a private placement of its Class A common stock. The shares were issued partly as consideration for the acquisition of intellectual property portfolios and partly for cash subscriptions, in each case at a price of $33.83 per share.

Applied to the Company's outstanding share capital, the placement price implies an equity value of more than $10.5 billion. This implied value is derived solely by multiplying the $33.83 per-share placement price, a substantial portion of which was paid in non-cash consideration in the form of intellectual property, by the number of the Company's outstanding shares. The transaction provides Space 11 with intellectual property and resources to pursue its plans in the space economy.

The acquired portfolios include sports formats designed to be played on the Moon, in orbit and in zero gravity, together with entertainment formats and series set in space. They also include a distribution platform and a technical program for a proposed lunar entertainment and production complex. The related trademarks, copyrights, know-how and potentially patentable designs were assigned to Space 11 as part of the transaction.

The Company intends to use the cash proceeds to support the development and production of the acquired properties, the acquisition of new technologies and for general corporate purposes.

"This placement brings together in Space 11 a body of intellectual property built for space: sports, entertainment and production technologies," said Andrew Kriss, President and CEO of Space 11. "It is the foundation on which we will work, step by step, to take audiences beyond the atmosphere."

"We founded Space 11 in 2021 with a clear idea: to bring entertainment into space and open a new frontier for storytelling," added Andrea Iervolino, Founder of Space 11. "Today that idea has a concrete foundation to build on." About Space 11 Space 11 Corp. is a privately held Nevada corporation in the space economy, infrastructure and technology sectors, with a focus on entertainment. Founded in 2021 by international film producer Andrea Iervolino, it is based in Nevada and led by President and CEO Andrew Kriss. Space 11 is an entertainment studio designed to create sports competitions, television formats, films and live events for zero-gravity and planetary environments. Space 11 aims to develop content to be produced in space and, in the future, on other planetary bodies, working with astronauts, launch providers and aerospace engineers. Projects previously announced include Return to the Moon: The Story of Artemis II, being developed under a Space Act Agreement with NASA, and the feature film I See You, which is expected to incorporate in-space footage from Blue Origin. Global Space Advisory Board. Space 11's international advisory board includes: Bert Ulrich, for more than two decades NASA's lead for film and television collaborations and the agency's official liaison to Hollywood; he is now Executive Vice President of Production at Space 11. Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut and one of the most experienced spaceflight veterans of his generation; he was the first American astronaut to spend nearly a year aboard the International Space Station. Dr. James L. Green, former NASA Chief Scientist and, before that, Director of NASA's Planetary Science Division; he helped shape the agency's scientific strategy and led exploration programs for Mars and deep space. Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne, former senior NASA executive with leadership roles in human spaceflight, science missions and the development of the commercial low-Earth-orbit economy. The founder. Andrea Iervolino is a producer and entrepreneur. His producing credits include Ferrari (2023), Lamborghini (2022), To the Bone (2017) and the upcoming Maserati: The Brothers. Media contact Ludovica Contu, Press Office, Space 11 · ludovica@andreaiervolino.com · +44 7748 408619 SOURCE: Space 11 Corp. Space 11 Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/space-11-completes-private-placement-at-a-valuation-of-more-than-10.5-billion-1250523