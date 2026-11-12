Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026 Conference, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026, at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Mark Saxon, President & CEO, and Martin Hoff, Director, will be in attendance to present, host one-on-one meetings, and discuss T2 Metals 2026 exploration progress and 2027 plans with existing and prospective investors.

Deutsche Goldmesse brings together more than 40 mining companies alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

The highly regarded two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register and learn more on companies, speakers, and the conference agenda at www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About T2 Metals Corp.

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is a well-supported explorer led by a successful team, exploring the Yukon, Manitoba and the western USA with assets from resource to discovery stage. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held twice annually in Frankfurt and hosted by Soar Financial Partners. The conference connects mining companies with investors and industry professionals from across Europe through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions and networking opportunities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323714