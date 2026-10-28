Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside October 28 to 31, 2026. Mark Saxon, President & CEO, and Katie Bromley, Communications Manager, will be available to meet with investors during the Conference at Booth 228.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including copper, gold and silver exploration and development.

About T2 Metals Corp.

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams, Doug Casey, Danielle Di Martino Booth, Brent Johnson, Dominic Frisby, Peter Boockvar, Jim Iuorio, Peter Schiff, Adrian Day, Tavi Costa, George Gammon, Russell Gray, Robert Helms, Porter Stansberry, and Adam Taggart.

PLUS, Mark Skousen, Frank Giustra, Bob Prechter, Dave Collum, Nick Hodge, Don Durrett, Brent Cook, Lobo Tiggre, Jeff Clark, Jeff Phillips, Alasdair Macleod, Albert Lu, Jennifer Shaigec, Chris Powell, Kerry Stevenson, Dana Samuelson, Craig Hemke, Daniela Cambone, Rich Checkan, Gerardo Del Real, Pamela Aden, Omar Ayales, Jp Cortez, Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321370