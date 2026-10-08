Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Floyd North, Headman and Project Director of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, whose traditional territory encompasses the Sherridon area, to the Company's Advisory Board. This appointment further strengthens T2 Metals' Sherridon team as the Company continues to advance the Project and evaluate development opportunities.

Floyd North brings more than two decades of experience in community leadership, resource management and economic initiatives across mineral exploration, mining and forestry. Floyd is well known for his extensive experience building strong relationships between First Nations, government and industry across Manitoba. His focus is on developing meaningful economic opportunities while preserving community values, environmental stewardship and Indigenous rights.

Floyd was born and raised in the community of Sherridon, Manitoba. His lifelong connection to the community and experience working across the natural resource sector provide valuable local knowledge and understanding for T2 Metals as it invests in the region.

Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals, said:

"The most meaningful partnerships are often the ones that grow into long-lasting friendships. Four years ago, our first phone call marked the beginning of our special relationship with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, which has grown well beyond mineral exploration.

"Relationships are essential to the long-term success of a project, and Floyd's support and guidance have enabled us to make excellent progress, helping Sherridon gain the recognition it deserves as a near-term mining project. We are honoured to have Floyd on our Advisory Board."

Floyd North, Headman of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, said:

"It is a pleasure to join the T2 Metals Advisory Board. I have worked closely with the T2 Metals team since their first arrival in Sherridon in 2022, and I respect their approach to both community engagement and mineral exploration.

"We are hopeful that a new modern mine can be developed at Sherridon soon, creating opportunities and long-term prosperity that will benefit the Kiciwapa Cree Nation and wider Manitoba community."

First Nations Partnerships

Sherridon is located within the traditional and ancestral territory of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, with whom T2 Metals has established a long-term, collaborative relationship, which has been an important part of the development strategy for the Project.

In 2022, T2 Metals and the Kiciwapa Cree Nation signed an Exploration Agreement establishing a framework for cooperation, employment, community training and local economic participation in exploration activities at Sherridon. The Agreement was the first of its kind signed in Manitoba, reflecting the Company's commitment to building a long-term partnership with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, and has been widely recognized for its meaningful contribution to reconciliation and community engagement.

Our Land, Our Future

As part of its commitment to community engagement, along with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, T2 Metals is a co-owner of Mamawewin Productions.

Mamawewin is a film production company created to capture and share the stories, history and experiences of the Kiciwapa community, including the documentary series Our Land, Our Future. The first episode, released in 2025, explores the history and future of the Sherridon region and the Kiciwapa Cree Nation. The second episode is currently in production and is expected to be released later this year.

Kiciwapa Cree Nation

The Kiciwapa Cree Nation is a Woodland Cree Nation based in Sherridon, Manitoba, with deep cultural and historical ties to the land and surrounding region.

The Nation's traditional territory extends across northern Manitoba, including the Sherridon area, and its community, culture and identity remain closely connected to the land. The Kiciwapa Cree Nation is focused on strengthening Nation governance, protecting the land and water, and creating sustainable economic development and opportunities for its members.

ABOUT SHERRIDON:

Location

Sherridon is located in the historic Sherridon District within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, one of the world's richest volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") regions.

The Belt has supported more than a century of copper-zinc mining, including Hudbay Minerals' original Flin Flon Mine, former 777 Mine and current Snow Lake operations (Lalor Mine/1901). The recent acquisition of Foran Mining by Eldorado Gold, driven by the strategic value of the McIlvenna Bay Project, provides a notable example of the growing interest in VMS assets within the region.

Logistics & Infrastructure

Sherridon is located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of the city of Flin Flon, where Hudbay Minerals' former 777 Mine and Flin Flon concentrator, which has been on care and maintenance since 2022, are located. Given its proximity to Sherridon and rail connection, the concentrator provides a potential processing option for further evaluation.

Sherridon benefits from significant existing infrastructure, including year-round road access, an operational rail line passing directly through the Project area, and nearby power. The Project is also located near established mining centres, providing access to regional services and a skilled mining workforce.

Mineral Resource Potential

Sherridon is a district-scale, high-grade polymetallic project with multiple copper-rich NI 43-101 resources and two past-producing mines all within an eight-kilometre radius. The Project shares significant geological similarities with Hudbay Minerals' Snow Lake operations, Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay Mine and other advanced VMS projects within the region.

Two former mines (Sherritt Gordon's East Mine and West Mine), four deposits with T2 Metals' current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (Bob, Cold Lake, Lost Lake and Jungle) and one deposit with an historical resource (Park) have been discovered to date at Sherridon. All seven deposits identified were discovered from mineralization exposed at surface, while drilling below 250 metres remains limited. This highlights the potential for further discoveries, resource growth and mine development.

Jurisdiction & Government Support

Manitoba is an established mining jurisdiction with a long history of mineral production, extensive infrastructure and an experienced mining workforce that is supported by a government committed to responsible mineral development. The province is a significant source of strategic and precious metals, and is home to 30 of Canada's 34 identified critical minerals.

T2 Metals has received more than $500,000 in funding for its Sherridon Project from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund, a growing provincial government fund that provides grants to support northern economic development and mineral exploration projects.

Sherridon Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318052