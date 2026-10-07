Locked-Cycle Flotation Tests Returned 97.4% Cu and 90.1% Zn Recoveries, New Mineral Characterization Underway

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to report historical metallurgical test results from its Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project ("Sherridon" or the "Project") in Manitoba, Canada. Metallurgical tests demonstrate robust copper and zinc recoveries that exceed expected performance at Hudbay Minerals' ("Hudbay") nearby Flin Flon copper-zinc concentrator. The results provide a positive starting point for the Company's evaluation of processing options for Sherridon, while new mineral characterization is underway to guide further metallurgical testing across the Project's four deposits.

Highlights

Key results from the historical test work and the Company's ongoing metallurgical program include:

Locked-cycle flotation testing of a blended Lost Lake composite with a grade of 1.70% Cu and 5.08% Zn achieved 97.4% copper recovery to a 28.3% Cu concentrate and 90.1% zinc recovery to a 55.7% Zn concentrate ;

Results exceeded expected Flin Flon concentrator performance at an equivalent head grade in both the copper and zinc circuits, attributed in part to lower pyrite/pyrrhotite content and favourable sulphide liberation in the Sherridon composite;

Results support T2 Metals' evaluation of processing options for Sherridon mineralization, including toll milling, as the Company advances the Project following its NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate announced on May 7, 2026;

T2 Metals geologists have recently collected a set of semi-representative samples from across the four deposits (Bob, Cold Lake, Lost Lake and Jungle) which comprise the Sherridon resource. These mineralized samples have been dispatched for mineralogical characterization to compare with samples that were tested by Hudbay and support further metallurgical test work planning.

Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals, said:

"Following our May 2026 resource estimate, Sherridon is the largest undeveloped copper project in central Canada. It has a rare advantage for a prospective mining project, with road and rail connectivity to a concentrator within an active mining community. This 2011 test work, commissioned by Hudbay, showed that Lost Lake mineralized rock concentrates efficiently when utilizing the Flin Flon flowsheet, delivering concentrate grades and recoveries above expectations due to favourable mineralogy.

"This knowledge provides a strong starting point for further metallurgical testing. As the Sherridon resource is comprised of four deposits, we have initiated a mineralogical study to expand our understanding of the variation in sulphide mineralogy prior to additional metallurgical test work."

Project Location

Sherridon is located within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, one of the world's richest volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") regions, which extends from east-central Saskatchewan to central Manitoba (see Figure 1). The Belt is a globally significant source of critical and precious metals, and is comprised of four districts: Hanson, Flin Flon, Sherridon and Snow Lake. It has supported more than a century of copper-zinc mining, including Hudbay's original Flin Flon mine and nearby 777 Mine, and the current and expanding Snow Lake operations.

The recent acquisition of Foran Mining by Eldorado Gold for the McIlvenna Bay Project provides a notable example of the strategic value being placed on VMS assets within the same Belt. Sherridon sits within this proven and historic mining region with multiple copper-rich NI 43-101 resources and two past-producing mines within an eight-kilometre radius.

Figure 1: Location of the Sherridon Project in relation to the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt and active projects.

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Project Infrastructure & Logistics

Sherridon is located approximately 65 kilometres northeast of the city of Flin Flon (see Figure 2), where Hudbay's former 777 Mine and the Flin Flon concentrator are located. The concentrator was used to process copper-zinc VMS mineralization from numerous mines and has been on care and maintenance since 2022. It is connected to Sherridon by rail and provides a potential processing option for further evaluation as the Project advances.

In addition, Sherridon has an infrastructure advantage including year-round road access, an operational rail line that passes directly through the Project area, and nearby power. Sherridon is connected to established mining centres and operations including Flin Flon, Snow Lake and the McIlvenna Bay project, providing access to regional services, an experienced mining workforce and established transportation infrastructure.

Figure 2: Location of the Sherridon Project in relation to significant infrastructure and transport.

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Historical Metallurgical Data

Metallurgical drilling was completed at the Cold Lake and Lost Lake deposits by Hudbay, who operated the Sherridon Project from 2010 to 2013 under joint venture. Data from test work on mineralized core samples completed by G&T Metallurgical Services ("G&T") of Kamloops, British Columbia, in 2011 has been provided by Hudbay.

Testing evaluated the flotation response of various sulphide minerals using a flowsheet and reagent scheme designed to replicate Hudbay's Flin Flon concentrator, connected to Sherridon by an operational rail line.

Locked-Cycle Flotation Testing - 2011 Program (G&T Project KM2757)

In late 2010 and early 2011, G&T received approximately 166 kg of drill core from the Lost Lake deposit and prepared high-grade and low-grade composites. These were blended and tested using a flowsheet and reagent scheme designed to replicate the Flin Flon concentrator circuit, including a matched primary grind of 69 µm K 80 , copper and zinc rougher and cleaner stages, and recycling of copper scavenger concentrate and first cleaner tailings to the primary grind. A single locked-cycle test produced the results summarized in Table 1.

Product Weight (%) Cu (%) Zn (%) Cu Recovery (%) Zn Recovery (%) Copper Concentrate 6.1 28.3 3.14 97.4 3.8 Zinc Concentrate 8.1 0.27 55.7 1.2 90.1 Rougher Tailings 83.6 0.02 0.21 1.1 3.5 Recalculated Feed 100.0 1.70 5.08 100.0 100.0

Table 1: Locked-Cycle Flotation Test Results - 2011 Program

At a recalculated feed grade of 1.70% Cu and 5.08% Zn, the copper circuit exceeded expected Flin Flon concentrator performance by approximately 4 percentage points in concentrate grade and 7 percentage points in recovery.

The zinc circuit also exceeded expected performance by approximately 4 percentage points in grade and 2 percentage points in recovery. G&T attributed this in part to the composite's lower pyrite/pyrrhotite content, approximately half that of typical Flin Flon flotation feed, and the correspondingly lower locking of chalcopyrite and sphalerite with iron sulphides. Bulk mineral analysis (QEMSCAN) indicated chalcopyrite liberation of just over 60% and sphalerite liberation of just under 80% at the 69 µm K 80 test grind.

Significance to the Sherridon Project

The flotation response of the Lost Lake composite compares favourably with the documented performance of the Flin Flon concentrator, which has been on care and maintenance since 2022.

The results support the Company's evaluation of processing options for Sherridon, including toll milling at Flin Flon and standalone development scenarios. T2 Metals plans to use this historical dataset to design a confirmatory metallurgical program on recent drill core from across the Project's deposits to support future economic studies.

Historical Data Disclosure

The locked-cycle flotation results reported herein are historical in nature. They were generated in 2011 by G&T, an independent, accredited metallurgical testing laboratory, for a prior operator of the Project, and predate T2 Metals' involvement with Sherridon.

A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify the sample provenance, chain of custody, or laboratory QA/QC protocols underlying this test work to current NI 43-101 standards. The results are from a single composite and a single locked-cycle test, and may not be representative of the Sherridon deposits as a whole. The Company considers the data relevant to its evaluation of the Project's processing characteristics and intends to verify and build on it through confirmatory test work.

2026 Sampling and Next Steps

A selection of half core samples were collected by T2 Metals' geologists across each of the Sherridon deposits and mineralization types. Samples have been submitted to Dr. Tarryn Cawood's research team at University of British Columbia Okanagan for mineral and texture characterization.

These samples will undergo micro XRF and laser ablation for mineral and texture characterization related to mineralogy and mineral/metal deportment. T2 Metals is currently planning metallurgical studies for each of Sherridon's four mineral deposits (Lost, Cold, Bob, and Jungle).

First Nations Partnerships

Sherridon is located within the traditional and ancestral territory of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, with whom T2 Metals has established a long-term, collaborative relationship, an important component of Sherridon's development planning.

In 2022, T2 Metals and the Kiciwapa Cree Nation signed an Exploration Agreement establishing a framework for cooperation, employment, community training and local economic participation in exploration activities at Sherridon. The Agreement was the first of its kind signed in Manitoba, reflecting the Company's commitment to building a long-term partnership with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, and has been widely recognized for its meaningful contribution to reconciliation and community engagement.

Jurisdiction and Government Support

Manitoba is a tier-one mining jurisdiction with a long history of mineral production, an established infrastructure network and a supportive government committed to responsible mineral development. The province is also home to 30 of Canada's 34 identified critical minerals, highlighting its strategic importance in securing the global supply of mineral resources.

T2 Metals has received more than $500,000 in funding from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund - a growing provincial government fund that provides grants to support northern economic development and mineral exploration projects - to support resource discovery and development at its Sherridon Project.

About Sherridon Project

Sherridon is a 100%-owned, district-scale, polymetallic resource-stage project that covers approximately 5,866 hectares in Manitoba. It hosts high-grade near-surface mineralization with long-term development potential, and shares significant geological similarities with McIlvenna Bay, Snow Lake and other advanced projects and mines within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt.

Two former mines (Sherritt Gordon East and West), four deposits with current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates (Bob, Cold Lake, Lost Lake and Jungle), one deposit with an historical resource (Park) and additional massive sulphide occurrences have been discovered to date at Sherridon. All seven deposits identified were discovered at surface in outcrop, while drilling below 250 metres remains limited. This highlights the potential for further discoveries and resource growth.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company's projects, Mark Saxon, the Company's President & CEO, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Sherridon Project Midpoint: Google Earth Link

About T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp. is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engaging with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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