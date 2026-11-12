Trout CPA Appoints Matt Hartland Director of Business Valuation

With more than 20 years of experience, Hartland will lead business valuation services supporting ownership transitions, tax planning, and strategic business decisions.

LANCASTER, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Trout CPA, a regional accounting and advisory firm serving businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic, announces the appointment of Matt Hartland, CPA, ABV, as Director of Business Valuation. With more than 20 years of experience and hundreds of valuation engagements, Matt will lead the firm's business valuation services, helping business owners, executives, and their advisors make informed decisions about business value, ownership transitions, and long-term planning.

Matt specializes in valuing businesses, equity interests, and intangible assets for tax compliance, financial reporting, and strategic planning. His expertise supports a broad range of business needs, including estate and gift tax planning, shareholder transactions, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), business succession, and financial reporting. He will work alongside Trout CPA's tax, assurance, and advisory professionals to provide valuation guidance for clients at critical stages of their business lifecycle.

As businesses navigate ownership changes, succession decisions, and increasingly complex financial requirements, reliable valuations provide an important foundation for planning and decision-making. Matt Hartland's appointment reinforces Trout CPA's commitment to providing specialized advisory expertise that helps clients evaluate opportunities and manage transitions.

"Matt brings a combination of technical expertise, leadership experience, and practical business insight to our advisory team," said Todd Harrington, Managing Partner of Trout CPA. "His experience working with businesses of varying sizes and complexities will be valuable as we help clients plan for ownership transitions and evaluate opportunities for long-term growth."

"I'm excited to join Trout CPA and work alongside a team that shares my commitment to helping clients make informed financial decisions," said Matt Hartland, Director of Business Valuation. "I look forward to bringing my experience to Trout CPA's clients and supporting them through important milestones, from strategic planning and growth to ownership transitions."

Prior to joining Trout CPA, Matt held valuation leadership and consulting roles with accounting and advisory organizations, working with closely held businesses and large enterprises across a variety of industries and ownership structures. His experience also includes financial modeling, litigation support, and strategic consulting engagements.

Matt is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds the Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) credential. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Baltimore and is a graduate of Leadership Chester County. His professional affiliations include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), and American Society of Appraisers (ASA).

To learn more about Trout CPA's business valuation services, visit troutcpa.com.

About Trout CPA

Trout CPA is a leading accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Lancaster, PA, serving clients across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm provides personalized accounting, tax, and business advisory services across multiple industries, including professional services, construction, real estate, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, consumer services, and non-profits. Trout CPA is committed to delivering outstanding service built on professionalism, responsiveness, and quality. We are also an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting and consulting firms that share similar client service goals.

For more information about Trout CPA, please call 717-538-9114 or visit www.troutcpa.com.

SOURCE: Trout CPA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trout-cpa-appoints-matt-hartland-director-of-business-valuation-1250548