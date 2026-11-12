Okanagan Angel Summit's top 2026 investment builds on its work vetting edtech apps for Ontario school boards

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Canadian edtech cybersecurity company shuriii, which received the largest investment at the 2026 Okanagan Angel Summit, announced today that it is bringing its vendor credentialing platform to British Columbia public school districts. The platform builds on each district's existing vetting and approval process, enabling districts to move from security questionnaires to evidence-based vetting. Rather than relying on vendor attestations alone, it continuously monitors every third-party application used across the district for risk, compliance, data security, and data sovereignty, validating vendors' self-reported claims against how each app actually behaves, from approval onward.

B.C. public school districts rely on a growing number of outside apps for teaching, communication, operations, and administration. Each one handles student, family, or staff information, and each one must meet the district's security and privacy standards. With shuriii, that vetting comes off district IT teams' plates. Vendors must meet security and data-handling requirements before they reach a district. They're then not just vetted at approval or renewal but monitored around the clock through shuriii's third-party risk management platform. On the defensive side, shuriii watches for vulnerabilities and changes in how vendors handle data, so it can address issues quickly. On the proactive side, and with vendors' authorization, it tests for weaknesses to find gaps before attackers do. That gives districts a clear, documented record of their security posture across every app they use.



"B.C. investors were among the first to back us, and we're excited to put that support to work for B.C. schools," said Curtis Carmichael, CEO of shuriii. "District technology teams are stretched thin. Every school district wants to say with confidence that the apps in its classrooms are secure. We'll help them get there and stay there, without becoming another cost in an already too-tight budget."

The platform is already in use in Ontario, where shuriii delivers continuous third-party risk management to K-12 public school boards, working with small, medium, and large boards in rural and urban communities. This shared approach reduces redundant vetting across boards, letting each district build on shared reviews and independent cybersecurity monitoring instead of repeating the same work. As a Canadian platform, shuriii helps districts keep Canadian data sovereignty front and centre by showing where each app stores student and staff data and who can access it. In the coming months, shuriii will also begin helping districts measure whether the apps they use are making a difference for staff, students, and families.

In June, shuriii received $188,000 at the Okanagan Angel Summit, the largest of three investments in a record $407,000 total. Powered by Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna, the Okanagan Angel Summit is an annual program that connects entrepreneurs with accredited investors.

Many of the vendors shuriii monitors for Ontario school boards also serve B.C. school districts. This work has already identified cybersecurity and data privacy gaps among vendors and their fourth-party suppliers, allowing those gaps to be fixed before they result in a breach. B.C. educators and administrators are invited to book a walkthrough to review these findings and how to address them. Districts can also encourage the vendors they already work with to start credentialing now, so their apps are vetted and ready for 24/7 monitoring when the B.C. platform launches in early 2027. shuriii handles the heavy lifting and tailors the process to each district's needs, so it adds little to no work for district teams.

To book a walkthrough, contact support@shuriii.com.

About the company

Founded in Canada, shuriii is an edtech cybersecurity company providing K-12 public school boards with a continuous third-party risk management platform for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). Through one shared platform, school board leaders, provincial shared-service organizations, and ministries of education can see 24/7 whether every tool in use meets recognized cybersecurity and data privacy standards. Next, shuriii is rolling out impact measurement to show whether each tool is improving outcomes for staff, students, and families, so all stakeholders know what is safe and what is actually working. Headquartered in Toronto with an office in Kelowna, B.C., shuriii operates across Canada. Learn more at shuriii.com.

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