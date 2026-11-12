Link Building Rankings placed Rhino Rank first in its Listicles & Brand Mentions assessment, published 1 November 2026, recognising the Shrewsbury agency's listicle placement service alongside its managed link building programme for businesses and SEO agencies.

Shrewsbury, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Rhino Rank has been ranked first in Link Building Rankings' Listicles & Brand Mentions assessment, published 1 November 2026. Link Building Rankings evaluates providers on service scope, pricing, host-site criteria, buyer approval processes, link treatment and replacement terms.

Rhino Rank's listicles service puts a client's brand into a newly written roundup or comparison guide, placed on relevant third-party websites selected for topical fit. Each prospective host site undergoes relevance and indexability checks before a placement goes live, and clients receive a contextual backlink, a live URL and a placement report confirming the listing. The service is available across domain authority tiers from DA30+ to DA60+, with the same deliverables provided at every tier.

Alongside listicle placements, Rhino Rank provides a managed service for businesses and SEO agencies that includes a dedicated account manager, a backlink audit, keyword and competitor research, manual outreach and monthly white-label reporting.

Rhino Rank was founded in 2017 and has served more than 7,000 clients, building over 120,000 links annually. Listicle placements have contributed to Rhino Rank's growth this year as clients pursue both link building and brand mentions for AI visibility. The Rhino Rank team handles fulfilment in-house in the UK, with placements published on independently owned websites.

"Being placed first for listicle services by Link Building Rankings reflects the work put into choosing relevant host sites and giving clients clear reporting on every placement," said Matthew Carey, Marketing Manager at Rhino Rank. "It also reflects the growing interest from clients in placements that combine a backlink with a brand mention that can be picked up more widely."

About Rhino Rank

Rhino Rank is a Shrewsbury, United Kingdom-based link building agency founded in 2017. It provides curated links, guest posts, visual links, listicle placements and managed link building for businesses and SEO agencies. Its UK team handles fulfilment in-house, with placements published on independently owned websites.

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