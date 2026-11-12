Wirex Launches Navoka, an AI Agent That Pays From Its Own Bank Account and Card

Navoka securely handles everyday payments within pre-defined limits, instructed by the user, without giving it access to their own bank account or card

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global stablecoin infrastructure platform, has today launched Navoka, the first AI agent that pays on behalf of users from a dedicated bank account and card. The news was announced at Full Stack London, Wirex's new stablecoin infrastructure event, and is currently accessible by invite only.

Juniper Research expects 1.3 billion people to be using agentic commerce by 2031. Yet Visa's Trust Index found that only 23% of US consumers trust GenAI to handle payment transactions on their behalf.

Navoka's autonomous payments are designed to fill that trust gap with a model built for control and security: unlike most AI payment tools that pay from a crypto wallet or the user's own bank or card, each Navoka agent has its own IBAN, debit card and USDC and EURC wallet, kept separate from the user's personal accounts. This ensures every card transaction is checked against limits set by the user at the point of authorisation, and Navoka can decline a charge, such as a subscription the user no longer wants.

Navoka is built for individuals making purchases or transfers, businesses paying contractors and suppliers, and developers adding payments to their own agents. Users easily make payments by messaging Navoka on Telegram, with Whatsapp and iMessage to follow, or connecting it to ChatGPT, Claude or Grok.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "We've run card programmes, payment accounts and stablecoin settlement since 2014. As payments become programmable, we're using that infrastructure to give Navoka AI agents the same protections and oversight users expect when they pay themselves. Navoka gives the agent its own account and card, so people can hand over the paying without handing over their bank details."

Key features include:

Separate account: the agent gets its own wallet, IBAN and card, kept separate from the user's personal accounts, with funds instantly moving between them.

the agent gets its own wallet, IBAN and card, kept separate from the user's personal accounts, with funds instantly moving between them. Multi-currency: each agent can top-up and hold dollars, euros and pounds, and buy, hold and sell digital assets such as USDC, EURC, BTC, ETH and SOL.

each agent can top-up and hold dollars, euros and pounds, and buy, hold and sell digital assets such as USDC, EURC, BTC, ETH and SOL. Spending controls: users define allowed merchants, spending limits, daily caps and country lists, which are checked every time the card is used. Agents can't change these rules, and anything outside the rules wait for the user's approval.

users define allowed merchants, spending limits, daily caps and country lists, which are checked every time the card is used. Agents can't change these rules, and anything outside the rules wait for the user's approval. Kill switch: easily freeze the card, pause the rules and disconnect linked assistants.

easily freeze the card, pause the rules and disconnect linked assistants. Audit trail: each payment records which rule it ran under, who approved it and why.

each payment records which rule it ran under, who approved it and why. Regular investing: set up recurring buys of stocks and tokenised stocks, within a monthly cap and a list of assets users choose.

set up recurring buys of stocks and tokenised stocks, within a monthly cap and a list of assets users choose. Private by design: the agent and connected AI assistants never see user card numbers, and each agent runs on its own isolated machine, wiped if the user revokes access.



The platform is currently accessible by invitation only. Find out more about availability at Navoka.com.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is the banking layer for stablecoins. It builds the stablecoin layer under financial products: bank accounts and wallets on one ledger, card issuing on its own Visa and Mastercard principal membership, rails that move stablecoins in and local currency out, and capital products - yield, credit and markets - that end users can reach inside a partner's app. With live programmes in 136 markets, everything runs on one platform and one API, so a company can ship one layer or all four.

Wirex is the fastest-growing stablecoin infrastructure, and the fastest in crypto-card history to reach $1 billion in annualised card spend.

About Navoka

Navoka is a specialised AI agent for payments and finance with its own stablecoin wallet, IBAN and card. Available in chat and inside ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, it books, buys, pays invoices, sends money and pays people inside limits the account holder sets once. Navoka is powered by Wirex.

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