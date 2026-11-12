CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Launches TokenOps to Govern AI Alongside Cloud

New product offering gives enterprises one control plane to discover, control, attribute, and prove the value of AI across providers, models, and agents.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / CoreStack, an agentic governance OS for cloud, SaaS, and AI, today announced the general availability of TokenOps, which extends its FinOps+ product to govern AI alongside cloud. TokenOps tracks AI usage and cost down to the model, agent, and user, so enterprises can discover what is running across their AI estate, control which models and services teams can use, attribute spend to the business units that drive it, and prove which investments deliver value.

TokenOps runs under the same attribution model, policy library, and evidence trail that underpin cloud governance and the rest of CoreStack's platform.

AI is moving faster than the controls around it. New models arrive every month, and autonomous agents now carry out tasks across business applications with less human oversight. According to McKinsey, 62% of organizations are experimenting with agents, and 23% are already scaling them in at least one business function. Governance has not kept pace, with IBM finding that 77% of organizations say AI adoption is outpacing their governance capabilities.

Responsibility for AI governance is also split. FinOps teams track what AI costs, while security teams track what it can access. Fragmented governance across increasingly powerful models and autonomous agents represents material risk.

"Most enterprises now run AI across dozens of providers, assistants, and agents, yet few leaders can say what's in use, what it costs, or whether it's operating within policy," said Ez Natarajan, Founder and CEO of CoreStack. "TokenOps brings AI under the same governance model enterprises already use for their cloud estate. Finance, security, engineering, and compliance teams get a single source of truth and one control plane to govern AI together, instead of in silos."

TokenOps capabilities cover five key pillars:

Discover: Deep discovery for Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic, and Microsoft Foundry, including Foundry Agents, to show which providers, models, and agents are running. Service analytics cover more than a dozen AI tools, including OpenAI, Microsoft Copilot Studio, and Claude Code to extend visibility.

Attribute: Spend reconciled to the AWS and Azure bills and resolved to the appropriate model, agent, and user, with chargeback, budgets, and anomaly detection built in.

Control: Guardrails at the point of consumption that enforce model allow-lists and access permissions before a request executes, with PII, toxicity, and bias controls running through the AWS and Azure gateways enterprises already use.

Audit: Prompt and agent analytics, built on OpenTelemetry, show which prompts and agent runs drive cost and give security and compliance teams an auditable record of AI use.

Prove Value: AI unit economics measure cost per user, session, or pull request to show which AI investments are paying off.

CoreStack is a FinOps Certified Platform and governs more than $125 million in annual AI spend for enterprises across highly regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, technology, and the public sector.

"Knowing what you spend on AI services is the easy part. The hard part is knowing what an AI workload really costs, which agent and which user drove it, whether it was worth it, and whether it stayed inside policy," says Parthu Kishen, Senior Vice President of Product at CoreStack. "An AI workload is more than model tokens. It runs on cloud infrastructure, SaaS and other services too. TokenOps resolves that full cost down to each agent and each user behind the workload, and enforces guardrails like model allow-lists and PII detection at the gateway. That is what makes an AI investment defensible to a CFO and the board."

Availability

CoreStack TokenOps is generally available today as an add-on to FinOps+. It can also be purchased on its own by organizations starting with AI governance. To learn more or request a demo, visit corestack.io/solutions/tokenops .

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an agentic governance OS that unifies cost, security, compliance, and operations for cloud, SaaS, and AI systems into a single intelligent control plane. Purpose-built for regulated industries, CoreStack delivers CXO-grade financial, security, and governance outcomes at the speed of innovation. Trusted by 2,000+ global enterprises and partners across 40+ countries, CoreStack governs $6B+ in annual cloud consumption and oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions. CoreStack is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner.

Media Contact

Robert Ford, Chief Marketing Officer

robert.ford@corestack.io

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-launches-tokenops-to-govern-ai-alongside-cloud-1249840