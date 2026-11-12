Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - ESNAN Dental Clinics welcomed Dr. Claudia Mika, Founder and CEO of Temos International, to its facilities in Istanbul on 7 November 2026 for discussions on healthcare quality, international patient services and the continuing development of accreditation practices.

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During the visit, Dr. Mika met with the ESNAN team to exchange perspectives on international patient expectations and the practical application of quality standards in dental care. Discussions also explored opportunities for ESNAN to share its experience of caring for patients travelling from abroad with Temos as it develops its accreditation processes.

The exchange focused on how practical insights from patient care and the coordination of international services could contribute to wider discussions about healthcare quality. The discussions explored potential opportunities for future input rather than establishing a formal role or agreement.

The visit followed ESNAN Dental Clinics - Skyland's first annual Temos accreditation follow-up. According to ESNAN, the follow-up was completed successfully, with Skyland maintaining its recognition under the Quality in Dental Care and Excellence in Dental Tourism programmes.

These Temos accreditations apply specifically to the Skyland clinic. The Quality in Dental Care programme addresses clinical quality and patient safety, while Excellence in Dental Tourism addresses services and processes supporting international patients.

Temos previously reported that Skyland achieved the highest possible score in its initial accreditation assessment in December 2025. That initial assessment and the subsequent annual follow-up are separate stages in the clinic's accreditation history.

Commenting on the visit, Serdar Yenigün, CEO of ESNAN Dental Clinics, said: "International accreditation is not simply about meeting standards; it is about continuously improving the care and experience we provide to our patients. After nearly 20 years of serving patients from Türkiye and around the world, we believe our experience can also contribute to the evolution of healthcare quality standards. We greatly value the opportunity to exchange perspectives with Temos International and explore how our practical insights can support this development."

For patients considering dental treatment abroad, accreditation can provide information about a provider's assessed systems and processes. It can be considered alongside the proposed treatment plan, the treating professionals' qualifications and arrangements for follow-up care.

Founded in 2007, ESNAN operates five clinics in Istanbul and serves patients from Türkiye and international markets. The group's international patient services support communication and coordination throughout the patient journey. Its services include dental implant treatments and other restorative dental procedures.

About ESNAN Dental Clinics

ESNAN Dental Clinics is an Istanbul-based dental healthcare group founded in 2007. It operates five clinics and provides dental treatments and international patient services. Its Skyland clinic holds Temos accreditation under Quality in Dental Care and Excellence in Dental Tourism.

About Temos International

Temos International is a Germany-based healthcare accreditation organisation founded by Dr. Claudia Mika. Its programmes assess healthcare quality, patient safety and international patient management across hospitals, clinics and other healthcare organisations.

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