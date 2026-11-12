Oman Investment Authority (OIA): OMAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY SIGNS LARGEST-EVER INVESTMENT PACKAGE WITH CHINESE PARTNERS DURING HISTORIC STATE VISIT

OMAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY SIGNS LARGEST-EVER INVESTMENT PACKAGE WITH CHINESE PARTNERS DURING HISTORIC STATE VISIT

Multi-billion-dollar agreements span investment, energy, mining, logistics, technology and space, with most projects planned for Oman

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Sultanate of Oman's sovereign wealth fund, signed its largest-ever package of investment agreements in a single day with Chinese institutions and companies, worth billions of dollars, during the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to China, the first visit by an Omani Sultan to the country.

The agreements span various sectors, including renewable energy, mining, logistics, digital technology, space and financial services, marking a shift in Oman-China economic relations from traditional trade towards joint investment, industrial localization, technology transfer and long-term capital partnerships.

OIA signed an agreement with China's Silk Road Fund for a USD 800 million joint fund, with the majority of capital to be invested in Oman, alongside a further USD 300 million fund with China Merchants Bank. Partnerships with IDG Capital, Templewater and EW Partners represent another USD 735 million, targeting clean energy, digital technology, smart manufacturing and utilities.

The package also includes major infrastructure and industrial projects. Nama Holding and State Grid International Development will cooperate on approximately USD 1 billion of battery energy storage with a combined capacity of 1 gigawatt.

Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of OIA, emphasized the agreements reflect the evolution of Oman-China relations from trade towards investment partnerships supporting economic diversification, future industries, job creation and knowledge transfer. Most projects are planned for Oman, bringing capital, technology, manufacturing and specialized capabilities into the country while connecting Omani businesses with Chinese and international production, distribution and investment networks.

O-Green and Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group signed a strategic partnership to develop wind-energy engineering and industrial capabilities in Oman, including an R&D centre and turbine testing site in Duqm. The partnership also covers green ammonia.

In mining, Minerals Development Oman awarded Hongda International a USD 418.7 million, 10-year contract for the Mazoon Copper and Gold Project, while a USD 100 million solar partnership will combine renewable-energy development with solar inverter manufacturing in Oman.

Oman's state logistics group Asyad Group and JD.com will develop logistics facilities at Muscat Airport Free Zone, Khazaen Economic City and Sohar Free Zone, connecting Oman with GCC and East African markets.

Technology and skills development form another key pillar. Agreements included a Memorandum of Understanding on Oman's government digital-transformation programme, while Oman's leading integrated telecommunications services provider, Omantel signed an MoU covering the deployment of Ascend neural processing units and high-performance computing infrastructure to support advanced digital applications.

A space programme will also train 1,000 Omani specialists, sponsor 30 Omanis for postgraduate studies in China and establish a joint space AI laboratory. A separate Space Silk Road agreement covers the development, launch and operation of seven satellites in its first phase, alongside plans for satellite assembly, integration and testing capabilities in Oman.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) continues to strengthen the role of the private sector in the Sultanate of Oman's economic development. Through initiatives such as Future Fund Oman (FFO), the Authority is supporting commercially viable projects across priority sectors and creating opportunities for partnerships with local and international investors.

ABOUT OMAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY (OIA)

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is the investment arm of the Sultanate of Oman, entrusted with managing, investing, and developing the nation's national and international assets. OIA invests in over 52 countries, targeting various sectors, including, energy, logistics, ICT, services, finance and investment, food security, tourism, mining, industry, and aviation. For inquiries regarding potential investment opportunities and partnerships, please contact the Investor Relations team at i.r@oia.gov.om.

For Further information Contact:

OIA Press Office

Mobile: +968 92278104

Email: Media@oia.gov.om

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