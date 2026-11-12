GIGABYTE's AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY Chassis Recognized with 2027 CES Innovation Award

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading technology brand, announced that the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY Chassis has received 2027 CES Innovation Award in recognition of its innovative design, practical engineering, and functionality. Featuring a built-in 16-inch display, flexible placement, efficient cooling, and upgradability, the award-winning chassis redefines how a desktop PC can be configured and used.

Designed to support an all-in-one PC setup, the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY integrates a 16-inch high refresh rate gaming display directly into the chassis. The display can serve as the system's primary screen, a secondary monitor, or a dedicated display for additional content. It can be mounted on either side of the chassis or detached and placed on its own stand for independent use, allowing users to adapt the display configuration to different environments and workflows.

The chassis further expands placement flexibility through detachable U-shaped metal feet that serve multiple functions. Mounted underneath, they stabilize the chassis in a horizontal orientation while maintaining clearance for bottom airflow. When attached to the rear, they support vertical placement while leaving space for power-cable routing. The same supports can also be installed on top of the chassis to function as a carrying handle, eliminating the need for a separate handle mechanism. These flexible configurations make the system portable for use on the go.

Despite its compact micro-ATX (mATX) form factor, the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY is designed to accommodate high-performance desktop hardware. Ventilated front and top panels enable smooth airflow to support efficient cooling during demanding gaming, streaming, and content creation workloads. Its modular design also retains standard desktop component choices and future upgradeability, enabling users to configure, maintain, and evolve their systems over time.

The AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY will be showcased at CES, where visitors are invited to experience its award-winning design and flexible PC concept in person.

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