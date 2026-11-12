Combining a shared-upside business model with a proprietary technology platform, Launchable connects high-potential projects with world-class talent and service providers, redefining how games are built and brought to market.

Launchable is officially unveiling a transformative model designed to bridge the gap between ambitious game projects and the expertise required to finish them. By connecting studios with qualified talent and essential service providers through a shared-success framework, the company provides a vital new pathway for great projects that the traditional industry has increasingly struggled to support. Launchable enters the market with the momentum of seven studios already onboarded.

The platform has already signed independent projects and studios, including Hyper Luminal Games, Bad Rhino Studios, Bossa Studios, SOKRISPYMEDIA, Observer Interactive, Big Moxi and Expression Games.

Powering this mission is a complete ecosystem that intelligently matches studios with specialist expertise at the precise moment it is needed. The engine facilitates trust and transparency through standardized commercial terms, dependable automated payments, and mutual ratings, ensuring all partners remain aligned toward the shared goal of commercial success.

For decades, creators have been restricted to a narrow set of options: secure a publisher, raise venture capital, or self-fund in house. While these routes remain essential, they no longer reflect the diversity of today's global, collaborative industry. Launchable establishes a "missing lane" that sits alongside traditional partners to maximize project potential.

"I've seen incredible games struggle, not because the games weren't good enough, but because the industry simply wasn't structured to help them get finished. I founded Launchable to give those projects another path, one where exceptional people can come together, share in the success and help more great games reach players" said Greg Hall, Founder Co-CEO, Launchable.

The platform provides studios with access to top-tier talent and industry leading service providers without the burden of heavy upfront capital. By aligning incentives through revenue sharing, Launchable enables experienced developers and partners to contribute to projects they believe in and share directly in the resulting rewards.

"The games industry doesn't need another publisher; it needs another path," said Andie Stokoe, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Launchable. "Launchable was created to bridge the gap between incredible talent and ambitious projects. Our goal is to provide a model that becomes the natural choice for the next generation of games."

Initially focused on independent studios and their original IP, Launchable is building a global ecosystem where talent is discoverable, deployable, and fairly rewarded. With its model, the company is enabling a new creator economy that complements the vital work of existing publishers and investors while de-risking the development process.

Studios interested in developing projects through Launchable, experienced game development professionals looking to join the platform, and prospective partners can learn more and register their interest at www.solaunchable.com.

About Launchable

Based in London with offices in Los Angeles and Copenhagen, Launchable is an ecosystem dedicated to developing and bringing video games to market. Complementing the existing financing opportunities, Launchable aligns studios and developers in an innovative shared-upside business model, creating an avenue to make games and keep talent working in the industry where traditional funding models have not delivered. Founded by Greg Hall, and co-founded by Andie Stokoe and Morten Juul, the Launchable team is led by tech, finance and game industry experts, including games veteran Dave Miller.

For more information visit www.solaunchable.com

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Press Contact: launchable@fortyseven.com