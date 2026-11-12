The latest round, led by Deutsche Bank, provides an additional £165 million, nearly doubling the total commitment

Zilch, the consumer payments app, today announces the successful expansion of its securitisation and corporate debt facilities by an additional £165 million in aggregate. This takes the total commitment available to £395 million, supporting high demand for its evolving product suite. This latest round was led by Deutsche Bank and includes participation from two of the world's largest credit funds.

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Zilch has just increased its debt facilities

The expanded facilities will enable Zilch to originate up to £6 billion in lending annually, providing additional capacity to support continued customer growth and demand for its newer products. This includes Zilch's longer-dated Pay Monthly product, launched in August 2026, which allows qualifying customers to spread the cost of purchases over 3, 6 or 12 months. It gives customers greater flexibility to spread the cost of larger purchases, including holidays, household appliances and insurance premiums, providing an alternative to high-interest credit cards or personal loans and enabling Zilch to serve a broader range of purchasing needs.

Average annual spend per active customer has reached £2,500 and the GMV run rate has passed £3.5bn, which shows Zilch is becoming a default part of how its customers pay for everyday purchases.

Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch, said: "As we continue to grow at significant scale, having access to efficient funding is a key parameter for success. These expanded facilities give us greater capacity to support our customers where they need us, capturing more of the transactions that matter to customers day to day and providing the most rewarding ways to pay. By serving a broader range of customer needs, we can continue building a highly engaged customer relationship and delivering the value, flexibility and features that our customers really want."

Hugh Courtney, Chief Financial Officer of Zilch, said:"We are proud of our close partnerships with our funders, led by Deutsche Bank, who continue to support our growth as we scale the business profitably in the UK. The upsizing of the facilities represents a strong endorsement of our underwriting capabilities, product market fit and ability to continue scaling at pace."

The expansion of the facilities comes off the back of an impressive period of growth for Zilch, which recently announced that it had surpassed a $300m annual run rate and delivered two consecutive quarters of adjusted profit before tax in FY27. It also recently announced plans to move to a new London HQ in Spring 2027, more than doubling office capacity.

About Zilch.

Zilch is an intelligent payments platform, founded in 2018, designed to save customers time and money. Our all-in-one solution works like a smarter alternative to traditional cards, combining debit, credit, instalments, earned wage access, credit building, deals and rewards to optimise cashflow and maximise the value of every pound spent. Learn more at zilch.com.

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Contacts:

communications@payzilch.com